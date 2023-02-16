9 to 5 REVIEW Musical pays tribute to strong, iconic females

I always look forward to attending a Kelowna Actors Studio production, and this opening night for 9 to 5 The Musical, held the standard I have come to expect from them.
Walking into the house, one instantly sees a collage of iconic female images splayed on a proscenium across the stage. Familiar faces of Margaret Thatcher to Cher, Goldie Hawn to Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda to Barbara Streisand – a
homage to strong females that dominated the era and whose shoulders we stand on because of the healing work they started, to include gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Perfect timing to set the tone for International Women’s Day, which is less than a month away, on March 8.
This comedy musical set in 80s America, follows the journey of three women overcoming misogyny in their workplace through a series of fortunate misfortunes. The women inadvertently kidnap their sexist boss and while he is “indisposed” (tied to a pulley system in his own home) the trio use his business signature to put in place radical new company policies to include job flexibility, health care, child day-care and equal pay.
Originally a movie that starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, screen writer Patricia Resnick adapted the script for the stage and used Parton to write the songs that pushed the story line into the belly laughing romp that I watched last week on opening night.
Janice Sorestad plays headstrong but subjugated Violet Newstead (the Tomlin role), a senior executive at her company who is frequently looked over for promotion by a thinly veiled excuse that screams discrimination. Sorestad is well cast in this role as Violet, she is a stage veteran who developed keen comic timing and I believe that smart businesswoman savvy. She also holds her own vocally, albeit working alongside two co-leads who are professional singers.
Violet’s solo show stopper, “One Of The Boys,” had energy and pizazz, and her duet with love interest Joe (Mark Wells), in “Let Love Grow,” exuded on-stage chemistry that increased as the song went on.
Delphine Litke captured the essence of flustered office newbie Judy Bernly beautifully. Litke has a charming disposition and an intoxicating smile which creates belief of her character as we witness the successful arc of her growth in confidence.
Judy is a middle aged woman entering the workforce for the first time, as a necessity. Her husband left her for a younger woman, leaving her confidence destroyed, financially destitute and without social skills. Judy finds community and allyship with Violet and Doralee and their bond, through kidnapping the boss, empowers her confidence.
The climax is Litke’s vocally impressive rendition of “Get Out And Stay Out,” when she sings at her ex-husband, whose name be told is Dick (Christopher Iversen).
Megan Jackson plays the lovable Southern Belle Doralee Rhodes, the personal secretary to Mr. Franklin Hart Jr. (Scott Mullen). Initially the Buxom blond beauty Doralee, is ostracised by the other women on staff, believing she is having an affair with her boss – who actually started the rumour himself. This happily married Southern Belle shows her spitfire spirit by channelling her anger into glorious retribution. There is such a funny scene when she corners Hart, ties him up on the sofa like one would cattle, and delivers the classic line from the film “I’m gonna change you from a rooster to a hen in one shot!”
Jackson is also the vocal standout inside an already very strong cast of talent and mastered the soft Southern accent of the original character played by Dolly Parton. With her rich melodic voice, she emulated the country singers vibrato and tone to perfection, especially in “Backwoods Barbie” and “Cowgirl’s Revenge.”
Scott Mullin, new to the KAS stage is an import from America, hailing from California. He has worked on theatrical stages from L.A. to New York as well as in the U.K. and we welcome him onto the KAS stage as brilliantly cast misogynistic CEO, Franklin Hart Jr. I met this kind and generous actor in the lobby after opening night, so I say this with reference; he is a good actor, playing the epitome of a male chauvinist pig.
The sleazy but utterly hilarious portrayal had the audience in hysterics, and Mullins ease of movement and stage presence captured a believable character – not too over the top but not undermining the clear antagonistic role of his character. His extremely nuanced rendition of “Here For You” was an audience favourite, with Manning committing to the comedy of the song completely.
The standout song for me was “Heart to Hart” and featured Eva Cortens as Roz Keith. A gossipy, lovestruck personal assistant to Mr. Hart who clearly loves her boss and wished she had the attributes of Doralee that he clearly craved.
Cortens came into her own in her solo, pulling off the hard job of leaving the audience both laughing at her and sympathising for her. She made bold choices daring to have sexual desires and leaned into the theme of the song with such unabashed abandon. I was laughing so hard along with the rest of the audience.
The company dancers, under the choreography of Gracelynn Sali, never let us down in skill of dance and vocal harmonies and with so much facial expression and confidence they left audience feeling ecstatic, giving that small stage a very big personality – a testament to the talent and hard work of the cast and crew who all worked together to put on a show that was clearly as fun and uplifting for them as it was for the audience.
9 to 5 the musical runs until Feb. 26 with shows Wednesday to Sunday.
Visit kelownaactorsstudio.com website for tickets and information as well as menu options and upcoming events and shows at the theatre. Dinner starts at
6 p.m. and show time is 7:30 p.m.