Brutal acts of racism echo down through history and resonate in still-unacknowledged ways, hundreds of people at Kelowna's Indigenous Day observance heard.
The attitudes that created and entrenched colonialism are reflected across institutions such as the justice system, health care, and public education, said senpuqwitkw (Edna Terbasket), the executive director of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre.
The incarceration of disproportionately high numbers of Indigenous people is a "big business" that provides thousands of jobs to non-Indigenous people, senpuqwitkw said.
And many Indigenous people, when they attend Kelowna General Hospital for medical attention, are not given proper care and are sent home, she said.
"That's a little peek at the racism that is sill here today. Racism that is still strong," senpuqwitkw said.
She encouraged non-Indigenous people to seek out Indigenous people, particularly elders, to learn about the ways in which the arrival of European settlers fundamentally changed Indigenous culture and traditions.
"Go take Indigenous 101. Go talk to some elders. It might be very uncomfortable, but you'll learn something," she said.
About 400 people took part in the Indigenous Day observance, held this year in the shadow of the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at a Kamloops residential school.
Participants, most wearing orange and some holding white crosses draped with small orange shirts and pictures of residential school children, gathered at the Parkinson Centre.
They then walked across the Highway 97 overpass, through some residential and commercial neighbourhoods, and back to the recreation centre. Along the way, many passing drivers honked their horns in support of the procession.
"It's good to see so many people out," said Terrance Jack, an Indigenous man from Kamloops. "Usually, Indigenous Day is something that's seen just for dancing and drumming, but I feel this terrible tragedy, the discovery of the little ones, has finally done something to really wake up Canadians to what has happened to our people."
More Indigenous young people are discovering and embracing their culture and identity, said Grouse Barnes, an elder with Westbank First Nation. "Our youth are coming back to us," he said.
Anthony Isaac, the Aboriginal Services Co-ordinator at Okanagan College, said his grandfather was a survivor of a residential school. Isaac said his grandfather was "the toughest man I ever knew", whose stoicism and reserve yielded only once.
Isaac recalled his grandfather's emotional reaction when, as he was close to death, he realized his grandson had come to learn and fluently speak an Ojibway language he had been forced to abandon as a child. "That was the only time I ever saw him cry," Isaac said.
While several Kelowna RCMP officers were present and were invited to address the crowd, senpuqwitkw said the officers' respectful words should be considered against the backdrop of what she said was the national police force's enthusiastic role in enforcing colonialism.
"Because they said some good words today, I don't want people to forget how our people have been treated and not so long ago," she said.
The children's remains were not discovered by accident, senpuqwitkw said, describing a belief of her mother's.
"She says these 215 kids were found for a reason," senpuqwitkw said. "It gives us the opportunity to start healing and to be open and honest."
The event was held on the field shared by the Kelowna Cricket Club and the Priest Valley Vicars Rugby Football Club. About 25 yards beyond the Indigenous Day event perimeter, four people played cricket.