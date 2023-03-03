GonzoOkanagan.com is proud to present the first Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards replacing what was once known as the Okanagan Music Awards. The awards top nominees will be shown at the GonzoFest music festival on June 17, and online at GonzoOkanagan.com.
Nomination forms to elect your favourite musician, band, music industry person, and music venue of the Thompson Okanagan will be available online from March 1-31 at GonzoOKanagan.com. The top three nominees in each of the 25 categories will be given the opportunity in April to showcase their musical projects via GonzoOkanagan.com and other media outlets. The final vote between the top three nominees, in each category, will take place in May. Winners will be announced at a special ceremony that will happen during the GonzoFest 2023 event.
GonzoFest was previously part of the GonzoOkanagan.com music industry golf tournament and festival, however, due to the ever-expanding success of both events, and to facilitate the ticket purchasing process, the two events will be under separate titles.
Gonzo Okanagan Music Industry Golf Tournament 2023 will take place in the day, with GonzoFest taking place in the evening giving golfers and concert goers the opportunity to purchase tickets separately. Both events will be held at the Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna on June 17.
“It just makes sense to expand the festival to include the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards.” Brad Krauza of GonzoOkanagan.com explains, “Recognizing local artists and venues for their hard work and talent is at the foundation of what GonzoOkanagan.com is all about.”
For more information contact Brad Krauza at awards@gonzookanagan.com or by phone at 250-899-2112.