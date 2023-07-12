The Thompson-Okanagan prominently featured in the National Epicurean Guide

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association welcomes the culinary tourism initiative, the Great Taste of Canada, to the region to tell the delicious food stories of the interior of British Columbia. A true smorgasbord of gastronomic journeys that are shaped by the rich history, heritage, and cultures from locals and Indigenous peoples.
Canada is more than just maple syrup and poutine (though there certainly is that) and now travellers have an insider’s guide on how to truly experience the best foodways, says a media release.
The Thompson Okanagan’s diverse climate and geography – paired with the many talented, growers, makers and artisans – provide an ideal environment for agricultural farming and culinary experiences to flourish. From farmlands to orchards, the bounty of the Thompson Okanagan, provides fresh and seasonal ingredients to local restaurants, making it a food lover’s dream, says the release.
The Great Taste of Canada showcases a variety of culinary experiences, unforgettable adventures and unparalleled sensory experiences unique to their locales in Kelowna, Vernon, Shuswap, Osoyoos and Kamloops.
Kelowna: Fresh flavours abound in the Central Okanagan. Think ripe cherries, juicy peaches and crisp apples; internationally acclaimed wines; award-winning winery based restaurants; and memorable farm-to-table eateries.
The Okanagan Table offers a unique culinary journey through chef-led demo and dine cooking classes, wine education seminars and tastings and private events.
Vernon: A foodie paradise awaits. Celebrate the bounty of the North Okanagan from street-side cafés to farm-to-table locales, Vernon culinary scene boasts an abundance of unique flavours. Enjoy farmers’ markets and the famed Davison Orchards; discover agri-tourism based Planet Bee Honey Farm and Meadery; sample award-winning spirits, brews and ciders at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, Marten Brewing Company and Cambium Cider Co.
Shuswap: A relatively undiscovered food lovers’ paradise awaits. Agriculturally rich, the Shuswap boasts over 600 farms. A farm-to-table experience beckons at Timber Shuswap by Chef Chris Whittaker features upscale Canadian cuisine, with appreciation for the community and passion for local farmers, ranchers, producers, wineries and breweries. Whittaker was inducted into the B.C. Restaurant Hall of Fame in 2015.
Osoyoos: Known for its world-class wineries and bountiful vineyards and orchards, food experiences in the South Okanagan can’t be missed. Taste modern cuisine with Indigenous roots at The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry; get hands-on at regenerative farm Covert Farms Family Estate; or book a unique culinary experience at Backyard Farm Chef’s Table by Chef Chris Van Hooydonk.
Kamloops: The culinary scene in the Thompson is all about bold flavours and farm-to-table freshness. From savouring locally sourced ingredients to sipping on award-winning wines, there’s no shortage of delicious dishes and libations to explore. The Noble Pig Brewhouse is Kamloops’ first and only Microbrewery; discover innovative dishes, refreshing cocktails and an extensive wine menu at the all new Katch Craft Kitchen + Bar; or sample Woodward Cider Co.’s small-batch ciders engineered to perfection using only B.C. apples.
The Great Taste of Canada is an initiative by The Culinary Tourism Alliance made possible with support from the Tourism Industry Association of Canada and brings together over 40 destinations, sector organizations, and tourism stakeholders from coast to coast to coast to share and tell the delicious stories of Canadian foodways and taste of place experiences.
For more information, visit canadaculinary.com/great-taste or follow @canadaculinary on social media.