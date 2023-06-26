(Rated M for Mature)
(PC, Xbox Series X,S, Xbox One, PS4)
The latest Amnesia game creates a tense and thrilling experience that will test survival horror game fans.
The game looks great. The bunker is large and detailed dripping with atmosphere. All the walls and objects have realistic shadows, lighting and textures. You’ll find blood and bodies along the way adding to the gruesome and horrifying look and feel to the game.
Players are thrown into the game as a French soldier during World War I. You are trying to rescue another soldier when things go horribly wrong and you wake up in an underground bunker.
Once you start exploring you find out this isn’t just a regular bunker – something grisly happened here. Your task is to survive and make your way out of the hell that is the bunker.
The player controls are simple enough. You move the character around with the left thumbstick and interact with the right thumbstick. The player can pick up objects with the right trigger and move and interact with the right thumbstick.
The game has an intense atmosphere. With the bunker being so deep underground light is a major issue. Players have to find their way out of the bunker. The issue is there’s also a creature that is trying to kill you every second. The player must find different items along the way to get out of the bunker. As you make your way through the bunker, players will have to find door codes, dog tags and more. The game has you solving some light puzzles along the way to get to the next area.
The game is random each time you play, so the codes, locations of key items, weapons and more are in different locations. The player is constantly on edge and has to keep track of resources on your bid to survive your journey.
Since you are underground, players’ only salvation from the creature hunting you is light. It seems to be scared or weak to light for the most part.
Players have a small flashlight that must be wound often to keep the light going.
Players also have the use of a generator that will have lights on throughout the bunker. Those lights will have switches that can be turned off and on to preserve the generator’s fuel. The generator is a thirsty beast requiring you to keep your eye on a stop watch which will keep track of how much time is left for the generator.
The bunker does have fuel canisters around the different areas to help keep the generator going. These fuel canisters aren’t everywhere so you have to ration when to use them or not.
The creature is attracted to sound so if you’re not careful, running through halls, knocking into objects or even walking fast can attract the creature.
Throughout your adventure in the bunker you will be making noise opening lockers, breaking doors, causing explosions and more.
The game has a great sense of tension. Every little noise something make will cause you to be on edge.
You and the creature aren’t the only things in the bunker. Rats are also around and will attack you if you get too close. If you get injured, the blood you drip will cause rats to follow you and attack you.
Players can keep the creature at bay through different ways. The creature coming after you can’t be killed. Pistols, explosions and shotguns can help you when you’re in a pinch but won’t kill the creature.
The place has you facing not only the creature but also traps created by the dead soldiers trying to kill the creature. You have everything from grenades, gas grenades, explosive barrels and other traps to watch out for. This constant threat adds to the need for light to see what’s waiting for you.
You are constantly trying to keep your noise level down. Combat isn’t something you’ll be using much as it creates too much noise and can draw attention to you.
The story, you learn through notes and letters randomly littered around the bunker, helps fill in information.
Amnesia The Bunker is a tense thrill ride for gamers looking for a challenging experience and is another hit in the Amnesia game lineup. The small price of $30 or being included in Game Pass makes this a no brainer 9/10.
