This morning from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, it’s the Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast. An invitation for the public to bring a brand-new unwrapped children’s toy, bike, game or clothing to the hotel, then receive an invite to stay for a hot breakfast, courtesy of the hotel staff and management and generous contributions of food distributors that have already donated groceries for this event.
In the Ballroom there will be a
varied menu of talent on the stage to provide entertainment for guests to enjoy during their breakfast seating. For many years I have emceed and curated the entertainment for this event and this year we are blessed once again with talent to include: The White Sails Choir, The Mistletones featuring Lyndsey Wong, Eva Cortens and Tayler Harrison, The Kelowna Ukuleles with Michelle Desousa, The KSS Vocal Jazz Ensemble directed by Sheila French, Opera Kelowna and Josh & Bex.
In case you missed this morning’s event but your heart is compelled to give, then please find a red kettle and stack it with cash or visit kelowna-
salvationarmy.ca and find the link to ‘donate.’
———
It’s that time of year when frost is fun and Stuart Park freezes over to open itself to the public as an ice rink. The official opening is Saturday Dec. 1, and it should stay open until the end of February. Except for Mondays, the rink is open for public skating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., a great way to exercise for those living in the area or for a fun gathering with a few friends. For those with F.O.M.O (fear of missing out), still-image live cam footage is available at kelowna.ca/stuartpark for those curious to see how busy the rink is or perhaps check ice conditions.
The live cam feed is updated every few minutes so residents can get a look at the ice-making process ahead of opening day. You can rent equipment on-site at their “cash only” rental truck. Visitors to the rink are asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.
Also remember that there are indoor skating rinks at: Capital News Centre: 4105 Gordon Dr., Rutland Arena: 645 Dodd Rd. and Memorial Arena: 1424 Ellis St.
Skating times and schedule can be found at: kelowna.ca/parks-recreation/recreation-facilities-fields/recreation-facilities/public-skating-schedules
———
On Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Chamber Music Kelowna welcomes Canadian musicians, Jonathan Crow and Philip Chiu as their featured guests. The pair will present a concert at the Mary Irwin Theatre, 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna, titled “Two Canadians In Paris” featuring music from French composers inspired by the City of Light. Tickets are $20 - $55, available through rotarycentreforthearts.com, or by calling the box office at 250-717-5304.
Dec. 3, both musicians will conduct concurrent Master Classes in piano and violin at the Kelowna Community Music School, 728 Dehart Ave., at
10 a.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information visit: chambermusickelowna.ca.
———
Also in Kelowna on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Downtown Kelowna Association is kicking off the Holiday Season with their annual Winter Street Market & Light Up at Stuart Park, on Water Street. Artisan and market vendors complimented by live entertainment.
———
Sunday afternoon in Peachland brings the Big Country Showcase Band to town, performing at the 50+ Activity Centre, 5672 Beach Ave. This newly formed band with a collective musical pedigree for quality includes Ian Stewart, Kelly David, Dave Favell, Heather Davis and Bob Batchhold on drums. The concert begins at 2 p.m. which is great for those who would rather not drive in the dark. There will be special guest appearances by Pam Ferens and Marty Edwards.
The tickets are $15 at the door.
———
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back on the Okanagan Stage thanks to Cat’s Paw Productions who will perform this campy B horror cult classic at Tempest Theatre & Film Society, 125 Eckhardt Ave. East, Penticton on Dec. 1-3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a special late night showing on Dec. 3 which begins at 10:30 p.m. All local talent featured on this visually grand and extraordinary satire. Costumes are encouraged and Prop kits are available for purchase with your ticket. Managements asks for no water guns or rice for the safety of the actors. Tickets at: app.ticketowl.io/YvXEi-tM4nG0gPn/event/
Tickets for this event are $30.
———
The O’Keefe Ranch, 9380 Highway 97 N. in Vernon is celebrating the season Victorian Style. Every Saturday and Sunday in December from 10 a.m. to
4 p.m., visitors can enjoy the simple delights of roasted chestnuts, wagon rides through decorated heritage buildings, bonfires with s’mores or roasted marshmallows and there is even a letterbox to Santa and a Gingerbread contest.
Admission is by donation and pets on a leash are welcomed.
———
Also in Vernon, its your last four chances to see Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical. This heartwarming holiday classic will melt even the most cynical heart. Taking place at the Powerhouse Theatre, 2901 35 Ave., Vernon. Get your tickets through ticketseller.ca or call the boxoffice on 250-549-SHOW (7469) Tickets are $15 - $35 which includes all fees and taxes. Curtains up at 7:30 p.m.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.