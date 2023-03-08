Today we celebrate all women

Today is international women’s day and I feel this is an important celebration of women’s rights to not only vote, but own their bodies, apply for and be encouraged to seek out employment that brings them financial
stability and inspire people to act in the ongoing fight for gender equality.
We’ve come along way baby, but since the Garden of Eden, when Eve was blamed for the sins of man, we have had to fight for our rights from blatant discrimination on the basis of sex.
Knowledge is power and I ask every mother to inspire a drive to make their own mark on the world and stand on the shoulders of women like Amelia Earhart, the first female pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean and the 16th female to be issued a pilot’s license.
Eleanor Roosevelt, who dramatically changed the role of the first lady by using her power to advocate human rights, women’s rights, and children’s causes.
From Queen Elizabeth II, to Ella Fitzgerald, Jane Goodall, to Oprah Winfrey, to name a few off the top of my head are the inspiration that used their power for good. May we continue to move forward at a pace that create equality and not dominance.
———
Tomorrow evening at the Mary Irwin Theatre at Rotary Centre for the Arts, Comedy promoters Yuk Yuk’s brings the funny to this Kelowna stage; I am Woman Hear Me Laugh, starring Jane Stanton, Sharon Mahoney, and British-born Canadian, Amber Harper-Young.
This trio of smart and funny females all fistfuls of accolades and bring top notch festival performances across the globe. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased through the RCA box-office at 421 Cawston Ave. or rotarycentreforthearts.com/events
———
I’m really excited about a concert happening at Metro Hub, 1265 Ellis St. on Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. The Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra is a mixed string and wind ensemble to include: Susan Aylard – Violin, Lauris Davis – Oboe, Karmen Doucette – Bassoon and Meaghan Williams – Double Bass.
The quartet is designed to introduce orchestral instruments in engaging and non-traditional settings with a diverse repertoire of classical music to a mashup of folk, pop and literally the kitchen sink of musical genres that bring joy. Tickets for this concert can be found through kitchensinkpocketorchestra.ca/2023-tour
———
Friday in Vernon, it’s the Moulin Rouge Musical Review where ticket holders can be transported to the marvels of burlesque.
This musical isresented by Center Stage’s Encore Musical Theatre Ensemble and held at Powerhouse Theatre, 2901 35th Ave., Vernon, with two shows: the first at 5:30 p.m. then at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through centerstageperformingartsacademy.com
———
Also happening on Friday in Vernon at the Jazz Club it’s the Craig Thomson’s Hard Bop Quintet.
Thomson is an award winning saxophonist and educator and this music promises an evening of Soul, R & B, and Blues mixed with driving Swing and Killer Bass Hooks.
This is music to groove to! Some of the Okanagan Valley’s best and beloved jazz musicians take the Vernon Jazz Club stage.
Go to vernonjazz.com/upcoming-shows
———
Saturday female creativity will reign supreme at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna, when artists Arlene Buick, Maggie Kozina, Alice Tunnell and Elizabeth Flesher feature their original work under the banner “In Her Eyes.”
Visit the opening on March 11 from 4-7 p.m. and while you peruse the pieces you will also be serenaded by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Quartet conducted by our very own, Rosemary Thomson.
The exhibition will be a mixed media, resin and acrylic medium and embraces each artists perspective or story.
Enjoy wine, light appetizers, a silent art auction and meet the artists behind the canvas.
Included in the silent auction are four special pieces of art donated by the artists themselves and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.
There is no charge for admission to the art launch, but you must RSVP at grizzliwinery.com or by phone: 250-769-6789.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com