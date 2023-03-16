Local bachelors, farmers given a chance to find love in the Okanagan

Think of this reality show as a rural romance mixture of downtown girl meets country boy to figure out if love can be cultivated on the farm.
Taking a well-established script from other popular TV shows of the same genre, Farming for Love is the Canadian take on The Farmer Takes a Wife, which is going into its 13th season in Australia, and a knock-off version of that series has also been successfully launched in the United States.
Farming for Love had a successful, fun and interesting first season which was shot in British Columbia and in Ontario, and is now looking to creep up in the ratings with another big season.
And of course, with another and another and another to come.
Okanagan Film Commissioner, Jon Summerland, said the show is a CTV series out of Toronto “which will be filmed in and around the Okanagan, with West Kelowna and Keremeos area” on the filming docket.
“It’s a wonderful chance for local bachelors to try and find love in a ‘match-making’ experience on TV,” he said. “It has a Green Acres (a classic TV series) kind of feel to it. With city girls and farmers seeing if they can be a love-match.”
“It’s funny and fun, and has been going strong in Australia for many years,” he added.
The Oz version, The Farmer Wants a Wife, has been hugely successful, and over its 13 year run, has chalked up a whopping track record of 197 marriages and 465 children.
Locally, filming is scheduled to begin in the first few weeks of April through to the end of the month, and then will finish shooting in the early fall months; final match-ups and how it works out will be revealed before the end of the year.
The hopeful TV farmers have a list of eligibility hoops to jump through before being accepted to take part in the series, as do the wanna-be brides, who have to do their best to win the heart of the farmer who makes her heart beat faster.
First, all contestants must
obviously be single, and farmers means involved in “working the land” in some form; be it crop farming, cattle farming, horse raising or vineyard orchardists.
The series creators will hand-pick the successful contestants, and then, it’s off to the races, and may the best gal and guy win.
Farming for Love isn’t the only film being shot in the Okanagan, as Summerland pointed out.
“There are three Christmas themed Hallmark movies here already,” he noted. “Filming is taking place around Kelowna, Peachland and Vernon.”
The popular rom-com’s with jingle bells attached include Christmas Gold, Just Like a Christmas Movie and a Christmas Carol (not the Scrooge-one).
Summerland added that the Okanagan is becoming a very popular spot for filming, as it offers a wide, diverse and beautiful scenic backdrop, as well highly specialized crews ready to start the action.
In past years, Hallmark has filmed at many downtown locations, including recognizable shots down Bernard Ave., City Park and waterfront, shops in the lower Mission area, throughout Kelowna’s North end and many locations on Abbott St.
Singles looking for their life-long love, or friends who think their single friends need help finding the right partner, can unearth all the casting information simply by tapping into, Farming for Love, casting call online.