Florian Hoefner Trio to headline at Salmon Arm Jazz Club show

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will present internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Florian Hoefner at the Nexus.
Born and raised in Germany, trained in New York City and now based in Canada, Juno-nominated jazz pianist and composer, Florian Hoefner, draws from a myriad of influences that cumulate in his unique brand of modern jazz. With his quartet, the Florian Hoefner Group, he released three albums on Origin Records that have received rave reviews around the globe.
As a member of the Germany-based collective, Subtone, he released another four critically acclaimed albums.
Florian’s work as a sideman has led to numerous additional CD releases including a collaboration with guitarist, Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Since 2018, Hoefner has been working with his new Canadian trio, which includes Andrew Downing on bass and Nick Fraser on drums.
Their debut album “First Spring,” released in September 2019, was nominated for a 2021 Juno and won “Instrumental Recording of the Year” and “Jazz Recording of the Year” at the 2020 East Coast Music Awards in Atlantic Canada. A follow-up album, “Desert Bloom,” achieved even greater success, winning the 2023 Juno Award for Best Jazz Album by a Group.
In a rave review, Jazz Podium stated, “Hoefner plays – as always – with great technical elegance and inventiveness.” Hoefner said, “I really took some artistic risks. I tried to combine jazz with compositional techniques that aren’t used as much.”
The Salmon Arm Jazz Club runs every second and fourth Thursday (the currrent show being an exception), January to June.
The Florian Hoefner Trio will perform Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show will begin at 7 p.m., admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.
Visit jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about upcoming shows.