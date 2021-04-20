Government has no recovery plan
Dear Editor:
I don’t understand the actions of our various levels of political incompetence. One level of government has a Public Health Order banning large outdoor activities.
Too many still ignore this advice so government’s reaction is to say these large beach gatherings over several days on Kitsilano Beach and English Bay in Vancouver are unacceptable. No arrests for violation of the law. despite warnings that violations of public health orders would be punished.
Instead, we hear all levels of government crying for increased sick-leave benefits. This effectively rewards the lawbreakers, rather than penalizing them, as the scofflaws can go out and get this disease, pass it to others and get paid sick leave as their reward. How does this make sense?
I have strictly followed the guidance and orders throughout this pandemic, but grow increasingly frustrated by lack of leadership from all levels of government.
Various levels of government insist the only way to control this pandemic is to receive the vaccine and yet we have no plan to lift restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.
By Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announced numbers of vaccines to be received (latest promise is 48-50 million doses by end June 2021), we should have more than 50% of our population fully vaccinated by July 15.
I arrive at this number by using simple mathematics. Population of Canada — 38.2 million, minus seven million under 16 minus, the 10 % who maintain they will not accept the vaccine equals a requirement for approximately 28 million recipients of vaccine.
Assuming all Canadians require two doses, we require approximately 56 million doses, so if we get even 48 million doses by end June, we should only have eight million of our eligible population with only one shot and 20 million fully vaccinated.
This would amount to nearly the much- vaunted “herd immunity,” cited early in this pandemic.
Where then is the plan to open our borders to all fully vaccinated people without a need for expensive quarantine?
Where is our agreement to allow cruise ships to stop at Canada’s ports provided all passengers and crew are immunized fully.
I asked these questions over two weeks ago and other than a standard response from the PMs office that “We have carefully reviewed your correspondence and will pass it to the minister responsible. (Patty Hajdu),” I received no reply.
Our government speaks vaguely of restarting our economy, but seems to take no action or planning to provide practical solutions to ameliorate the effects on the transportation and tourism sectors.
Today. we are 71 days from July 1 and at the glacial speed of government it will take at least that long for consultations with stakeholders and other cliches to be conducted.
The announcement of a plan would give hope to Canadians and could be made contingent on receiving the required number of vaccines.
Ken Klein, West Kelowna
Great health care offered at KGH
Dear Editor:
I recently received a successful surgery after being admitted to the day-care surgery department.
I would lie to thank Kelowna General Hospital and each person I encountered (whether conscious or unconscious) throughout the afternoon.
From pre-op surgical screening to bookings clerks, volunteers and all the team members along the way, many took the time to introduce themselves and call me by name.
I felt restful, expectant and significant. I’m especially grateful to the surgeon, Dr. Baliski, and the anesthetist, Dr. Wong, for their expertise.
Thank you to Carla in pre-op screening and Terry, my admitting nurse, and everyone in between and afterward who looked after my comfort and well being.
We are truly blessed to live in Kelowna and be served by such a conscientious and competent team of health care professionals.
Deborah R. Ballard, Kelowna
Trudeau’s acts don’t save lives
Dear Editor:
Re: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent changes to gun restrictions,. Trudeau simply did this as a distraction and to attempt to win over more of the big-city yuppie vote.
These new restrictions will only make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to obtain firearms. Criminals will not be deterred from obtaining guns. They will continue to obtain them on the black market as they have always done.
Had he been serious about saving lives from gun violence he could have saved the hundreds of millions of borrowed dollars he is using for the buyback program and instead at no cost changed criminal laws and increased the penalties for crimes involving the use of firearms to the point they become a deterrent.
Trudeau said if his gun law changes save just one life it will be worth it.
Well if his goal was saving lives, he missed a golden opportunity to actually save tens of
thousands of Canadian lives had he only done an adequate job of obtaining vaccines for Canada.
He has increased Canada’s debt to over $1 trillion and his only answer is to just keep racking up more debt.
It’s time to get a qualified leader in the seat to start cleaning up Trudeau’s mess.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Prince George gas cheaper than ours
Dear Editor:
I am curious to know why our gas prices in Kelowna are consistently 10 or more cents higher than Prince George.
The current price there is $124.9 at Costco and $129.9 everywhere else while we are paying 139.9.
Is there a special levy affecting the price in Kelowna — something that is not applicable in Prince George? I would like to believe that it isn’t just greed.
Peter Robin, Kelowna