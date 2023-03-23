Ducati’s ‘Ready for Red’ revving up high-performance moto enthusiasts

Traditionally, riders have been able to get all jazzed up about new models coming to the showroom floors by attending the annual motorcycle shows.
The world premiere for Ducati showcased eight new model motorcycles and two returning favourites. The Panigale V4 R is the flagship attraction that is drawing the audience in. When Ducati took the 2023 line up on tour, only the new ones made the cut with a few additional surprises.
Ready for Red, the touring fashion show of Ducati motorcycles, hosted six motorcycles (five new and the Streetfighter) and three bicycles.
Why bicycles?
Cycling is the training sport for the top moto racers in the world. Two of the bicycles are electric, perfect for riding the Rockies or the changing terrain of Italy to keep the body in shape.
Tour stop one touched down in Vancouver recently, as well as in Toronto and next week Montreal.
Looking at the flagship Panigale V4 R takes the mind to the track. The Panigale is the closest a rider is ever going to get to a competition bike with a production motorcycle.
For the consumer rider, this is not the first motorcycle to own. The avid track day goer with deep pockets will delight in this ride. At it’s core is a new 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine delivering max power of 207 HP at 13,500 RPM making it the leader of similar sized sport bikes.
This bike is so exceptional, that Ducati partnered with Shell to create a special oil for closed circuit use in order to produce 240.5 horsepower at 16,500 RPM with added racing exhaust.
Is your heart pumping yet?
All new race-oriented electronics including the Track Evo power mode, refinements to traction control as well as ride by wire and the adoption of engine brake control EVO 2. Ohlins suspension naturally offering slightly higher centre of gravity allows for more corner entry and direction change agility.
Other new models on the Ready for Red tour include a new Multistrada V4 Rally for the adventure tourer, the staple Diavel V4, a new Monster SP, Streetfighter V4 and a new edition iconic Scrambler.
For the Scrambler lovers, a bit of disappointment that the Scrambler Full Throttle didn’t make the cut but you can check it out online. While browsing online, don’t forget to check out the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, the sidekick matching must to the four wheeled Lamborghini.
For locals, you can check out most of the models in person by dropping by Kelowna Yamaha Ducati at McCurdy Place and be Ready for Red when you walk through the doors.
Moto Baecker appears weekly on Thursday and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contact her at marissa@motobaecker.com