Sunwing passengers from Kelowna who were stranded in Mazatlan, Mexico have now returned home after a week of uncertainty on when that might happen.
Kelowna International Airport had only its one weekly flight to Mexico cancelled after winter storms disrupted Western Canada operations during the holidays. However, the aircraft involved in that cancelled flight was scheduled to bring passengers from an earlier flight back home.
A planeload of approximately 180 passengers departed from Kelowna (YLW) on Dec. 16 and they were scheduled to return on Dec. 23. Since the Dec. 23 aircraft scheduled to fly them back to Kelowna didn't make it to Mazatlan, those passengers' return was delayed by one week to Dec. 30. Sunwing Mazatlan flights are scheduled weekly on Fridays out of Kelowna airport.
“What comes out of the stories across the country – and we've heard about it on the Prairies and elsewhere, it's certainly not positive for the industry and what we would see as a good level of service that we want to provide our guests, our passengers,” said Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar.
“It's obviously concerning to our industry and concerning to me that we put people through this kind of ordeal. In our case, we did compensate the passengers in terms of not having to pay for parking. We just offered free parking to them considering the ordeal that they had gone through,” he said.
“Our teams have worked around the clock in recent weeks to return customers home, while providing (for) customers.
(Customers were assisted with) destination with hotel accommodation, food and beverage, and airport transfers, regardless of the reason for the delay," said Sunwing in a statement to The Daily Courier.
"We can confirm that all scheduled recovery flights are complete, and any remaining passengers in destination are those who are rescheduling previously missed return flights, or enjoying longer vacations of a two- to three-week duration and are scheduled to return at a later date based on their originally scheduled departure date," the statement said.
"Any further scheduling changes are unrelated to the disruptions experienced over the holidays. Impacted passengers may submit a claim for compensation or a refund through our website at: sunwing.ca/en/sunwing-airlines/delay-claim/ for assessment. Receipts for related expenses can be sent to Sunwing Cares at: sunwing.ca/en/sunwing-cares for review. We sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our teams worked tirelessly to restore regular operations."
However, several travellers from Saskatchewan say the airline left them at airports in other provinces. One said her flight from Mexico landed in Regina with dozens of empty seats.
Sunwing announced last week that it was suspending flights from the Saskatoon and Regina airports for a month due to extenuating circumstances. Sunwing did not respond to a request for more information by press deadline.
A statement from federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra's office describes the issues faced by Sunwing customers as unacceptable, and says the government understands the delays and cancellations have been frustrating for travellers.
"As of Sept. 8, new regulations are in effect under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations. They apply to flights that are cancelled or delayed for reasons beyond the air carrier's control, such as major weather events or pandemics," the statement said.