My quest for the perfect brownie recipe has ended. Thanks to my husband’s cousin Cotton Sevilla, who has been in the food biz her whole life, I now have “the recipe.”
These brownies are moist, chewy, and so chocolatey. What I have learned with this recipe is that one of the magic ingredients for these wonderous bars of deliciousness is Dutch processed cocoa. Dutch processed cocoa, or alkalized cocoa has been treated with an alkalizing agent to reduce the natural acidity of cocoa making it less bitter. I have learned that Fry’s brand is alkalized but many are not (like regular Hershey’s) so do make sure to double check.
The sugar is also key. Did you know that powdered sugar (also known as confectioners’ sugar or icing sugar) contains cornstarch? This helps to keep it from clumping, but it also helps thicken the brownie batter which, in this case, is a win. This recipe also uses brown sugar instead of white granulated.
Speaking of brown sugar – the devil – I usually let out a long sigh when I see it in a recipe. Do you have any idea why? If you bake, then you will know that when you reach for that previously-opened-but-you-thought-was-super-resealed bag of brown sugar in the pantry, it is most likely rock hard. Why? The reason is that the molasses in the sugar needs moisture to stay soft and after being exposed to open air, the moisture disappears very quickly.
I have tried many of the tricks suggested on how to keep brown sugar soft with no luck. This time, my husband I and were determined to resurrect the brown sugar rock in the bag if it killed us. I am happy to report that we are still alive, and the experiment worked (or at least until I got the cup and a half that I needed before I ran out of enthusiasm.) The bag was then banished again to the cupboard for another day with more free time.
How to soften brown sugar: Place sugar rock in a glass microwave safe bowl. Dampen a paper towel and cover the sugar. Microwave for 20 second intervals until softened. If the towel dries out, re dampen.
The internet says it only takes a couple of 20 second intervals which was not the case for us. It was many times but in the end we were victorious!
Delish Brownies
• 2 large eggs
• ½ cup vegetable oil
• ¼ cup water
• ½ tsp vanilla
• 1½ cups brown sugar
• 1 cup flour
• ½ cup powdered (icing) sugar
• ½ cup Dutch processed cocoa powder
• ¼ tsp salt
• chocolate chips or chunks & walnuts
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Whisk wet ingredients in one bowl: eggs, oil, water, vanilla.
Combine dry ingredients in another bowl: brown sugar, flour, powdered sugar, cocoa and salt.
Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix to batter consistency. It should be thick!
Spread into 8 x 8 pan square pan (don’t use larger), and if necessary grease first, sprinkle with walnuts and chocolate chips or chunks and bake for 42-45 minutes (or until toothpick comes out clean).
Optional: Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Eat and share!
2021 Frind Merlot
West Kelowna’s Frind Winery is the first beachfront winery in North America and is situated on the historic Bennett Property.
The offer dome dining in the winter and in the summer, we love to park ourselves at a picnic table for pizza and wine right on the beach!
The 2021 Premier Merlot is a beautiful ruby colour with elegant aromas and fruit flavours.
On the nose, notes of vanilla, cherry and plum compliment a full mid palate, followed by blackberry and ripe raspberry. Aged for 10 months in French and American Oak, allowing the tannins to soften.
Red wine and chocolate are a delicious combination. If you have not experienced this pairing, then I encourage you to explore. I recently came across a recipe in Food & Wine Magazine that also used a cup of red wine in the actual brownie recipe! I am curious and may test it out or sub in wine for water in the above recipe. In the meantime, this Merlot would go really well with the brownies.
—————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com