‘Gaslighting’ sounds like a P.R. tactic
Dear Editor:
“Gaslighting” has been chosen as Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, and is defined as: “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”
It is derived from a 1944 movie “Gaslight,” which was shown on TV a couple of weeks ago as a tribute to recenly-deceased Angela Lansbury. She won an Oscar nomination for playing a teenaged maid, in just her second movie role.
Gaslighting seems to fit perfectly with how certain governments interact with the general population, and was quite evident on a radio talk-show on the weekend.
The federal government of Canada announced on Nov. 1 that immigration levels would be raised to 500,000 annually by 2025, to ease labour shortages. With current immigration in the 400,000 range, this plan brought responses from many sectors, questioning how new arrivals would manage with the homeless problem right across the country, with house prices and rents far beyond the reach of many.
Then there’s a shortage of family doctors, and an over-burdened health-care system which appears to be coming apart at the seams, despite the wonderful medical personnel who strive to keep things operating.
Many newspaper columns and editorials expressed these concerns, and my favourite radio talk-show host had a prominent and well-respected immigration lawyer as his Sunday guest.
The host’s opening remark was that 75% of Canadians responding to a poll are somewhat or very concerned about the proposed rise in immigration levels, for the aforementioned reasons, along with the cost-of-living inflation, and other post-pandemic strains on our daily lives.
The lawyer, who was introduced as an advisor to provincial and federal governments, replied that none of the concerns were warranted. He went on to explain that the 500,000 immigrants would consist of temporary workers, students and others already living in the country who would get their current status upgraded to permeant residency, so there would not be a huge influx of new people looking for housing, medical services, etc,.
According to the lawyer, there are over two million people in Canada who are classified as temporary residents paying taxes, and living in various accommodation, so the concerns being raised simply will not apply.
There will be an influx of a few thousand spouses and other family members when permanent residence is granted.
The veteran talk-show host was gobsmacked, and asked why the public had not been notified of these facts, now revealed.
The lawyer said he had given some media interviews, which apparently they chose not to publish. The radio interview podcast is easily accessible online at The Roy Green Show, and the lawyer, Richard Kurland, has a very lengthy media presence on his website.
By the government misleading the public about actual new immigration numbers, it sounds like a classic case of Gaslighting.
Bernie Smith, Parksville
Plenty of housing if we act quickly
Dear Editor:
With all the current advertising about Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it’s offered our provincial and federal governments a wonderful opportunity in Qatar.
When the World Cup of soccer is finished on Dec. 18, our government could pick up hundreds of the “container”-like accommodation units (that currently go for $200 a night), hire an empty container ship, and bring them here.
These could be used for the homeless and provide affordable housing. And at least one multibillion-dollar stadium (the one Alphonso Davies scored the one and only Canadian goal in) should be bought, since Qatar will have no use for them afterward.
Hopefully the engineers and architects built these with the planned de-construction in mind to facilitate ease of removal. Since there was seemingly no limit to expenditures, I’m convinced that the Qatar government will either donate these items to B.C. and Canada (since we are such nice people) or offer them at bargain-basement prices.
As for all super sale events, we need to immediately get at the front of the line in Qatar (set up camp) so when everything is finished, Canada can be first and not have to be door crashers.
What an opportunity! Go Canada Go!
John Vanden Heuvel
Today’s lifeboat to tomorrow’s iceberg
Dear Editor:
Premier David Eby responds to the housing crisis in the province by demanding more homes be built post haste, ordering municipalities to facilitate his directive at the risk of being compelled by law, should they tarry.
And he sees another 100,000 people pouring over the Rockies next year. Pull out all the stops, all hands on deck.
No doubt we have a problem. If not ourselves, we all know people who struggle for reasonable, affordable accommodation.
But how does ramping up the population and building more homes, with all the requisite roads, bridges and other infrastructure, square with the other crises that have clobbered us for the past decade: The “atmospheric rivers” that wiped out several cities last year, the “heat domes” that perennially incinerate our province along with smoke that chokes us for an entire season, the intensifying droughts that dry up reservoirs on one of the wettest coasts on the planet?
Unbridled growth, both in population and consumption, may seem like the answer to today’s problem, but it is the known source of tomorrow’s disasters.
In desperation, we continue to launch lifeboats from the Titanic. Perhaps that’s necessary on a ship that’s going down.
But if we don’t have someone in the wheelhouse who’s willing to throttle back as we run full speed through the fog, and set a different course, we’re going to keep hitting icebergs.
Iain Donaldson, Parksville
Taking ‘democratic’ out of party’s name
DEAR EDITOR:
The B.C. government is riding roughshod over property owners’ rights.
First it was the speculation and vacancy tax basically telling people that they cannot own an unoccupied residence without penalty.
Does the government also want to control what stocks or business interests the public has a right to invest in? All British Columbia property owners are penalized every year by having to declare (online or phone in) that their property is not vacant.
Now the provincial government has decided that every B.C. strata (55-plus exempt) must remove all restrictions on rentals. One day we were told about it … the next day it was law. Strata communities no longer have control over their own environments.
They call themselves the New Democratic Party, but what’s democratic about any of this? The government places itself in jeopardy by making unreasonable demands on current voters for the supposed benefit of housing new residents.
Barbara Montgomery, Victoria