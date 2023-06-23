Hard times befall wine industry after cold winter

By Jeff McDonald
Special to Okanagan News Group
The wine industry in B.C. is in for some hard times, with some calling it a “disaster.”
A report commissioned by Wine Growers B.C. shows that temperatures of minus 30 degrees in December 2022 will have devastating short-term and long-term impact on the province’s wine grape crops.
The extreme cold means about half the crop for this year’s vintage is gone and won’t be available for making wine, and nearly half the vines in B.C. are dead or will be soon, said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers B.C., at a media event.
“Our industry-wide research concluded that our worst fears were realized with a 54 per cent reduction in 2023 and 45 per cent of total planted acreage suffering long-term irreparable damage,” said Prodan in a release. “This is a disaster. There’s no other way to describe it.”
Vineyard and winery revenues will fall by a projected $133 million, and there will be over $200 million in indirect economic revenue loss to suppliers, B.C. Liquor Stores and restaurants. Some 381 full-time jobs are projected to be lost, representing a 20 per cent reduction in vineyard and winery employment. Governments will lose significant tax revenue, Prodan said.
Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were hurt most, with more than 65 per cent of those vines gone. South Okanagan, Kelowna and Similkameen Valley are hardest hit, with losses of about 60 per cent.
Okanagan vineyards look healthy at the moment, said Prodan, but the damage isn’t visible yet. “The grapes are just not there and what we’re seeing is vines really trying to survive and so while they’re green this year, the expectation is that they won’t be next year.”
Prodan said governments need to support the industry much more than they have to this point. The provincial government announced a new replant program this spring, but it’s already oversubscribed.
The wine industry is asking the provincial and federal governments for more support, including a dedicated AgriRecovery grant, more funding for the Perennial Crop Renewal Program and updating the provincial crop insurance program to cover climate-change-related events.
“What we really need is Victoria to bring Ottawa to the table,” said Prodan.
Having only half the amount of grapes for the 2023 vintage is a concern, said Prodan.
Winemaker Dapinder Gill from Kismet Estate Winery in Kelowna said insurance doesn’t cover much of the damage caused from last year’s cold, and governments need to help or wineries will soon close.
“The B.C. government is helping a bit but they need to make sure that they’re covering so that there will be a wine industry three years down the road or you’re going to see a lot of the wineries shutting down because of no crop and extra costs,” he said.
Tantalus Vineyards’ David Paterson said there is no hope for the winery to be profitable and survival is the goal.
Purchasing grapes from growers isn’t an option, he said. “There are no more grapes for me to go and buy. There’s not going to be a lot of wine to go around. The Okanagan is a big hub for tourism, so there’s a big spin-down effect from the wine industry not having enough wine.”
Paterson said buying grapes from Washington, Oregon or the Niagara region would go a long way to helping the industry, but he acknowledged that legislation governing VQA rules would have to change quickly to make that possible.