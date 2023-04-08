Metroid Prime Remastered
(Switch)
Rated T for Teen
Metroid fans can finally rejoice the original Prime is back and not only looks fantastic but also plays better than ever.
Metroid Prime is here for an entire new generation of gamers that missed it the first time around on the Gamecube.
The game has seen some visual improvements from the original release. Creatures and other objects now cast realistic shadows and the game’s reflections are a highlight.
Environmental textures have been updated with no more blurry textures on the big screen televisions. Samus
herself has been remodeled and looks fantastic even in the cutscenes.
The game’s framerate has been upped making the entire experience run that much smoother than before. Whether battling a bunch of smaller enemies or boss creatures the game always runs smoothly without a drop in framerate. Combat fighting small creatures or large bosses is fun and fluid.
The camera also does some cool movements when Samus switches into the morph ball form. The visor mode lets players scan not only the environment so as to interact with objects but also can help you find hidden areas’ enemy information and more.
The visor also helps with boss battles making you want to scan everything you can when you first enter a new area. As with a Metroid game, players will find new areas to explore with new upgrades.
With an updated control scheme players can smoothly control Samus whether using the Switch in handheld mode or with the Pro controller.
I was really impressed how easily I can swing over to enemies with the thumbstick with the new control scheme.
If you missed the game the first time around or just want to revisit it, with the small price tag of $49, this is a must. With great visuals, fun control scheme,puzzles and exciting combat there is nothing to not like about Metroid Prime Remastered 10/10.
