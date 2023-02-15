Music students taking the stage

I enjoy many genres of music that tell a story or interpret an emotion by musical arrangement or lyrical hue. As a vocal artist myself, I dip into the genre pool of great songs only to digest them to life as Jazz.
Jazz is unpredictable, layered in emotion and allows the artist to continue the evolution of something already familiar. Watching young musicians discover a lyrical faucet of endless possibilities that I define as Jazz, resonates well with my soul.
I have deep and utter respect for educators and doers of drama and music because I feel these tools will be the catalyst a successful human being, whatever their chosen career is.
Tomorrow evening the Kelowna Secondary School jazz and vocal music students take the stage at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr.
This concert is under the helm of music educator Sheila French; one of the unsung ambassadors for igniting and giving these talented ingénues of jazz a platform to perform alongside seasoned professionals.
This concert will feature two very prominent pro’s in the genre; Campian Fulton and Cory Weeds.
Campian is an American pianist and vocalist whose family is steeped in the roots of music, and Weeds is a Canadian saxophonist and a veteran of the Vancouver Jazz scene.
Tickets for this concert are $20 ($10 students) at the door. The money from the ticket sales go directly into upgrading musical instruments and funding future excursions for the entire class so no kid is left out.
Kelowna is ripe with events this weekend and for two nights, Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m., Opera Kelowna proudly present a solo cabaret opera titled “The Book of My Shames.”
This important story is a frank, funny and intimate experience of life’s awkward underbelly of shame that blossoms into self-acceptance.
Audiences will no doubt gain an experience of self examination through their own tears and laughter.
Held at Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., this gem of LGBTQ+ homophobia enlightenment is performed and created by Isaiah Bell, along with director Sean Guist.
Tickets are priced between $39- $59 through: rotarycentreforthearts.com/ or call the RCA boxoffice direct at 250-717-5304.
West Kelowna’s Crown and Theives, located at 3887C Brown Rd., is a weekend hot spot for events that thrive inside the coolest speakeasy in the Okanagan.
This Sunday, Feb. 19, it’s the Prohibition “Loved Up” Party that is my monthly residency at the venue. This month I pay homage to St. Valentine along with excellent musicians Loni Moger and Stefan Bienz. I will be performing material that asks questions about love, then answers them and leaves you dancing in the isles of romantic gesture.
Its also the last Sunday that The Anna Jacyszyn Trio performs before moving back to our regular Thursday night spot. Ticket and more information can be purchased through the Eventbrite website at: eventbrite.ca.
Silly sexy comedy and dinner theatre will open on Monday, Feb. 20, when theatre group The Virago Collective presents Five Times In One Night.
This collection of five one-act-plays, performed by only two actors playing 10 roles, tackles themes to include: the first two people on Earth, the last two…, exes coming together for one final night, twelfth century scholars, and contemporary partners struggling to express their desires.
Written by Chiara Atik, directed by: Elana Bizovie and starring: Taylor Dawn Millett & Blake Wilkins, this evening will take place at DunnEnzies Pizza, 4638 Lakeshore Rd., and run Monday – Wednesday until March 1. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $28 + fees at: eventbrite.ca. Food and beverage service will be available during the show and not included in your ticket purchase. Ticket purchase only guarantees entry and viewing of the production.
Crossing Creek Community Theatre in West Kelowna (CCCT) are back with an evening of laughter and fun with their latest production “Gladys in Wonderland,” a comedy about 87-year-old Gladys who meets the angel of death and begs to differ that it is her time to leave the Earth.
This play is bittersweet for the company who recently lost one their most shining stars, Colin Haddock. Colin was the advocate for putting the theatre company on my radar as well as being an intelligent conversationalist when we sat together at a painting class and chatted about jazz music and theatre. A truly good guy and I’m sad about his departure. The play runs from Feb. 16 – 20 at Westbank Lions Community Centre, 3718 Glenway Rd. Tickets will cost $30 each and can be purchased by email request at: crossingcreektheatre@gmail.com or at the door. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. but arrive a little early to settle in and enjoy some goodies from the concession stand.
Also part of CCCT is a seniors’ acting troupe (+55) called The CREEKERS are organizing an acting “pot pourri” workshop on Saturday, Feb. 25 from
1 – 4 p.m. Especially designed for those who would like to be introduced or reacquainted with the magic of theatre. An excellent opportunity to sample many genres including acting, storytelling/ writing improv, musical theatre, or dynamic speaking. Don’t stay at home when you can get out and be involved with interesting people … you might just find yourself being just as interesting. Register before Feb. 22 through: crossingcreektheatre@ gmail.com. The workshop will be held at Powers Creek Community Church, 3718 Glenway Rd. (Lower Level), West Kelowna and its free to attend. If you need to chat about this to see if it’s a fit for you, you’re welcome to call 250-808-2051. Life is short, so do something that will take you out of your comfort zone.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com