Early site preparation for the UBCO downtown campus could start this fall.
The proposed 46-storey tower, envisioned as the tallest building in Kelowna at 160 metres, received city council approval last week for a comprehensive development or CD28 zone, entitled UBC downtown campus, specifically designed for just that one unique purpose.
It’s only the first step for high-rise development at 550 Doyle Ave., the former home of The Kelowna Daily Courier newspaper.
The proposed skyscraper would only occupy the southern portion. Mission Group is working with the city planning department on proposals for a 30-storey residential tower and a 16-storey office tower to the north.
"Our best estimates at the moment are for early site-preparation work to begin in the fall of 2022 with construction to start in the first quarter of 2023. We’re hoping for occupancy in 2026. That said, these are only estimates and subject to development permit approvals from the City of Kelowna and building plans meeting expectations,”said Nathan Skolski, associate director of public affairs at UBCO.
"With the important zoning approval granted by the City of Kelowna on Tuesday, UBC properties trust and UBC will now be able to proceed with further development of the project,”he said.
"This will include several steps to ensure that the academic program and needs of the future residents will be met as well as some further analysis. These processes will be continued into the fall, and will consider some of the comments and feedback received from the mayor and council to help ensure that the benefits of this project are realized in the most positive way possible for the university and the community."
The approval was years in the making with numerous councillors noting they have promoted a downtown campus for a long time.
The most poignant story came from Coun. Maxine DeHart from a time when she wasn’t a council member.
Twenty years ago when UBC announced it would establish a Kelowna campus, DeHart who worked at the Ramada Hotel was invited to participate in a focus group with other Kelowna business people and university officials.
"They wanted to hear about what was happening, how we felt in Kelowna about the campus, what we thought about UBC, the whole bit. We had coffee right in the restaurant. I remember sitting across from these people and I said to them: ‘We need a downtown campus.’
"The reason I said that...I said UBC is out on a hill, way too far out. We don’t see them. Think about how long it takes (to get there). If we get invited to speak or for lunch, it takes two hours to get there. You’re not part of the community; you don’t go to things. Maybe you should sponsor some of those. I never forgot that conversation. All of a sudden, here we are today."