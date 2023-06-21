Grab your dose of burning love

The Kelowna Community Music School invites the public to a Midsummer Night’s Gala on Saturday from 6 p.m. onwards held at the Metro Hub, 1265 Ellis St.
Guests will enjoy canapes, conversation and compositions performed by young beginners to advanced students. You will meet the team and find out more about their dream of a new home and how such a facility can bring our community together through the power of music.
KCMS was founded in 1976 and one of their teachers, and also a founding faculty member of the school was Denis Letourneau, the recently retired concert master of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. The school is raising funds to find a new location to serve the community as their 728 DeHart Ave. home, since 1990, has become a challenge due to increased development in the area, parking limitations and the aging building itself.
Further information about tickets and the project can be found at kelownacommunitymusicschool.ca
———
Last Sunday was the closing night of Sunset Boulevard and some of you might know, I was the lead character, Norma Desmond. This show was emotionally and vocally challenging on me but I have never shied away from hard work and as a result received ovations and accolades which I humbly thank the audience attending for.
This week I step out of my tango shoes and back on the jazz stage with a duo concert at the speakeasy basement venue at Crown and Thieves, happening Saturday from 7 – 9 p.m. This evening show will be a mixture of my favourite songs, a mixed gamut of Jazz, *’70s Rock, Pop and Latin, that I have arranged with my guitarist Loni Moger, and will perform on the night.
Tickets can be purchased through crownthieves.com/pages/events or by calling the venue at 778-754-6968. You can also email your request at: hello@crownthieves.com
The West Kelowna venue is located at 3887C Brown Rd. This Saturday concert is a one-off as I will be continuing my Thursday night residency weekly in the summer beginning on June 29.
———
Friday, at 6 p.m. Sista B and the Boyz will be performing at The Vibrant Vine, 3240 Pooley Rd., in South Kelowna. Performing old classics and the latest hits with energy, soul, and power. Lead singer, Barbara Samuel, brings passion, power, and inspiration to the stage for this crowd pleasing party. Tickets through eventbrite.ca/e/sista-b-and-the-boys-tickets-570966505187
———
Our very own country music maker Ben Klick is back from recording in Nashville and on our Okanagan stages for the summer, and this week with a intimate concert at Sunday Night Sessions, hosted by Rann Berry at the back room of Dakoda’s Pub, 1574 Harvey Ave. in Kelowna.
Tickets are $20 through Eventbrite. This fun-loving, interactive storyteller fell in love with music at the age of 4, and writes songs about life, experience, family, and relationships in a light-hearted fashion that ignites the stage through his engaging personality and picks up fans wherever he tours.
———
In Penticton this weekend get your dose of a “hunk, a hunk of burning love” with the annual Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival 2023 happening June 22-25! Elvis fans from far and wide join together to celebrate the King of Rock ’n’ Roll with a host of parties and concerts. Dress up or just watch the shenanigans flourish. Visit pentictonelvisfestival.ca for schedules and locations as well as tickets and passes.
———
The Creative Aging Festival begins today and runs until Friday at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. This is a chance for seniors explore art and movement in a unique experience, where one can enjoy three days of workshops, performances, and teatime gatherings for individuals aged 55+, fostering socialization, learning, and creative expression.
The Creative Aging Festival is supported by Canadian Heritage, the City of Kelowna, and Dance West Network. For information and schedules visit rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/special-events/creative-aging-festival
———
Tonight, my friend Eva Cortens will be performing at Frind Estate Winery, 3725 Boucherie Rd., in West Kelowna from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cortens is a staple on the Actors studio stage and has recently started performing solo, with her guitar, at wineries and other such venues in the Okanagan and are very well-received.
Her songs are a mixed bag of easy-listening genres that guarantee to delight the palate while sipping a glass of something refreshing and tapping your toes too.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com