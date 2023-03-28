Farming for Love, CTV’s rural romance series, is searching for more single farmers, growers, producers, vintners and ranchers who are ready to find a life partner.
The series has expanded the search for eligible singles of all ages, backgrounds, cultures, genders and orientations across B.C. and Ontario.
If you’re a single farmer ready to apply or if you know of a single farmer you would like to nominate, visit ctv.ca/farmingforlove
Coming soon to CTV, Season 1 of the series was filmed across B.C., including Keremeos.