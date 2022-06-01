Greater Vernon should be kept together as one federal electoral district, the area’s chamber of commerce says.
The group said Wednesday it’s opposed to a commission’s suggestion that the City of Vernon be separate from the nearby municipalities and unincorporated areas in redrawing of federal riding boundaries.
“Greater Vernon is a single economic and social unit, with businesses in each jurisdiction supporting consumers in each jurisdiction, and creating employment for residents of all jurisdictions,” the chamber said in a statement.
The commission has proposed a new riding called Vernon-Lake Country that would include both municipalities as well as Kelowna’s downtown and Glenmore neighbourhood.
Areas immediately outside Vernon would be added to a new riding called North Okanagan-Shuswap.