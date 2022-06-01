Greater Vernon should be kept together as one federal electoral district, the area’s chamber of commerce says.

The group said Wednesday it’s opposed to a commission’s suggestion that the City of Vernon be separate from the nearby municipalities and unincorporated areas in redrawing of federal riding boundaries.

“Greater Vernon is a single economic and social unit, with businesses in each jurisdiction supporting consumers in each jurisdiction, and creating employment for residents of all jurisdictions,” the chamber said in a statement.
 
The commission has proposed a new riding called Vernon-Lake Country that would include both municipalities as well as Kelowna’s downtown and Glenmore neighbourhood. 
 
Areas immediately outside Vernon would be added to a new riding called North Okanagan-Shuswap.
 
 
 