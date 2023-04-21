Comedy fans can mark their calendars as Kelowna gears up night of laughter with two comedians, Randy Jernidier and Joey Commisso. This comedy extravaganza is bringing top-notch comedy to the stage.
Randy Jernidier, a comedian straight out of Guadeloupe has performed in cities across Canada, from Kelowna to Montreal to San Francisco. Randy J has also graced the stage at the Just For Laughs Festival. His style and comedic perspective are sure to leave the audience in stitches, says the media release.
Joey Commisso brings his one-of-a-kind style and perspective that resonates with people from all walks of life. Nominated for a Vancouver comedy award and having performed at the JFL Vancouver festival and Standup NBC, Commisso is known for his comedic prowess and relatable humour.
Tickets for the Kelowna Comedy Extravaganza are available now at evenbrite.ca.
This show will take place at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge, 1574 Harvey Ave., Kelowna on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.