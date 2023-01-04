It’s literally, the cost of doing business and if you’re late, the cost goes up.
Business owners and operators throughout the City of Kelowna are being reminded of the Jan. 16 deadline for business license renewals.
“Businesses, big and small, are essential to our city, economy and quality of life,” said the city’s business license manager Terry Kowal, in a media release.
“Business licences help identify your business to the community and protect the safety and wellbeing of residents by ensuring compliance in areas such as building codes and service delivery.”
The City of Kelowna says it issued 11,458 business licenses in 2021, which included 2,323 news licenses and 1,888 inter-community mobile licenses.
A license is needed to own or operate any business in Kelowna, the release says, including the obvious ones like retail and commercial establishments, but also those that are not so obvious like management and professional firms as well as all types of home businesses including bookkeeping, legal services and short-term rentals.
Renewal notices were issued Dec. 1 last year for e-billing subscribers while paper notices went out Dec. 8. for those businesses without a property account.
Such an account lets owners and operators manage their renewals online.
New business licenses require a business and description as well as an address and contact information.
The start date of the new business is also required along with a non-refundable application fee. For more information or to register or to renew kelowna.ca/business.