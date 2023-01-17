A city council meeting to consider a change in the suggested future zoning of Kelowna Springs Golf Club will be held on Feb. 27 instead of this week.
At Monday’s meeting, Coun. Luke Stack suggested delaying his resolution to change the official community plan’s future designation to recreation from industrial so it matches the six-month requirement for bringing a matter back for reconsideration.
On March 16, 2020, city planners told council during development of the 2040 official community plan of a major opportunity for new industrial development at Kelowna Springs. So the OCP included the 43-hectare property on Penno Road for future industrial.
However, on July 25, 2022 after an impassioned plea by Stack, city council narrowly voted 4-3 to direct planning staff to prepare an OCP amendment to change the future designation of Kelowna Springs to recreational.
Then, on Aug. 22 Coun. Gail Given was back in the council chambers and cast a tying vote, 4-4, so a resolution to change its future use failed.
On Jan. 9, Stack introduced a notice of motion to change the OCP designation back to recreation and was told it could be discussed this week and if approved would go to a public hearing.