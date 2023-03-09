Kelowna’s Teigen Gayse is releasing her latest single

A Kelowna singer is teaming up with Nickelback’s Chad Kroger on her latest single.
Teigen Gayse’s If You Show Me Yours will be released on Friday.
The song was co-written and produced by Kroeger.
Gayse was recently named a semi-finalist in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition.
The Metis artist has collaborated with several industry veterans during
numerous trips to Nashville.
She has had streaming, charting and social media success with such singles as Messed Up, I Don’t Wanna Fall in Love Anymore, I Don’t Need a Boy and Blame the Wine.
Of the new single, she says: “I wrote this song with Chad Kroeger and Simon Clow, and it’s one of my favourites to date. It was so fun to create this song with them. After we finished writing, Chad and Chris Baseford ended up producing it. They are both so talented and it’s honestly one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”