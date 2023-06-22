Bike offers long-haul, comfortable ride with plenty of power to navigate traffic

Sizing up the new 2023 BMW R 1250 RS looks somewhat like Tiger Woods squatting down on the green sizing up a putt. You look at every element of the bike, from every angle, before you decide it’s time to get behind the bars and see for yourself what it has to offer.
From the front, the LED symmetrical headlamps accent the aggressive sporty style. Available in three faces: light white, triple black and the sporty light white and racing blue with racing red accents and white non-metallic frame that garners the attention of this multiple personality sporty tour bike. Gold front forks with matching gold front and rear Brembo brake calipers.
From the moment you are seated in the 32” height saddle, you know you are set for a comfortable long-haul ride. Adjustable clutch and brake levers for rider comfort. Add in heated grips, heated seat, windscreen and a selection of riding modes at the flick of a finger and you will be dreaming of escape.
There is even a strategically placed USB-A as well as a 12V accessory power source with optional BMW GPS mount, to ensure you don’t have to stop to recharge electronics. Keyless operation with a fob, but don’t lose it or you will be thinking of creative ways to get the bike running again.
A 6.5” digital, colour display offers a plethora of information. Speed, tach, gear, ride mode, and more are easily visible with the LED indicators. There is even a Sport Core screen that will provide the rider with real-time lean angle capability as well as braking options and arrow navigation from a dial on the left handlebar.
To be honest, I had a hard time figuring out this dial and getting the information that I wanted. However, more time with the bike would solve this issue.
The twin cylinder, air and liquid cooled 1254 cc boxer engine produces 136HP and 105 lb-ft of torque. Why RS? These letters have been attached to the boxer engine for more than 40 years and has become relied upon by riders for consistent power delivery no matter what the conditions.
To navigate through the starts and stops of the inner city, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) is the standard ride mode. With low end torque, there is plenty of power to navigate traffic and not need third gear.
For the fuel conscientious, the new standard ECO mode will give you the best range and dampen down power delivery. In this mode, the colour display will provide information on fuel efficiency should you choose to monitor it. Rain mode increases traction control for optimal safety should you choose to keep riding and get wet.
By the time you get to the highway, Road mode will be the option of choice. Open throttle, feel the increase in powerband as you stay at higher speeds for extended periods.
At one point, my speedo was past three digits and I was still in third gear. The smoothness of the ride is incredible. Handling is so solid that you don’t notice the speed. In no time, I was in the ‘zone’ – riding where you don’t have to think but rather feel the bike. Tight corners, sweeping bends or straights, operation was effortless. I became the bike.
This is how a bike is designed to be. Braking systems must match the speed capability of the bike. Each time I size up a ride and see Brembo brakes, I know the ride has been designed for speed. BMW Integral ABS Pro is designed to offer further safety when leaning in the corners while supporting emergency braking. This system will intervene in engine control, reduce torque during braking and stabilize the motorcycle as riders utilize full power of the rear wheel.
This ride is available as a demo at Kelowna Powersports and if you are in the market for a top-of-the-line sport tour bike, I can only recommend the R 1250RS. As for price tag, it will vary depending on your wish list of options but it’s all relevant to the engineering you will be purchasing.
Moto Baecker appears weekly and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contact
her at marissa@motobaecker.com