Get your WSET Level 2 in Wines over four days of immersive learning, hosted by Geoffrey Moss MW.
Come and explore Canada’s premier wine region, with visits to seven benchmark wineries, while getting your WSET Level 2 certification.
This four-day wine bootcamp combines mornings in the classroom with winery visits in the afternoon. At the wineries, participants are hosted by vineyard managers and winemakers, and enjoy extensive tastings of both international and Okanagan wines side-by-side.
This bootcamp is the ideal way to learn about wine. It’s lots of fun and participants have a 97 per cent pass rate at the WSET Level 2. There are no prerequisites.
The bootcamp is set for July 7-10. The cost is $1,995 per person. Registration and location information available at finevintageltd.com