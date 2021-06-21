Kelowna Cabs dispatchers are going back to work.
Members of the MoveUP union, the dispatchers on Friday voted to accept a memorandum of agreement with the company, which the Labour Relations Board has said will be binding on both sides.
As part of the conditions set by the LRB, Kelowna Cabs must end its lockout which began on Feb. 26, 2021, the union said in a news release.
“We are pleased that our members will be returning to work, and with a collective agreement that protects their rights and reinforces the importance of local workers doing local jobs,” said Christy Slusarenko, MoveUP vice-president in a news release.
“We thank the LRB vice chair for their efforts, and thank everybody in the community in Kelowna who showed solidarity with our members and stood together with us to fight to keep jobs local.”