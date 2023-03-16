Wildfires need not be so devastating, says speaker

When a wildfire burns through a community, it can leave a trail of destruction, devastation and distress. What if it didn’t have to?
Next Wednesday (March 22), UBC Okanagan’s Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science presents Edward Struzik as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series.
Struzik is a respected environmental advocate, award-winning writer, photographer, educator and fellow at Queen’s University Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy.
He will discuss his latest book, Dark Days at Noon: The Future of Fire, which explains how fire is part of the natural landscape and explores its history and modern society’s misguided response to it.
He will also discuss how factors such as environmental racism, aggressive firefighting strategies and political indifference have left North America vulnerable to future fires.
His writings have appeared in various publications including Canadian Geographic and Scientific American, and his photographs have been featured in books, magazines and exhibitions curated by organizations such as the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
He was also recently featured in National Geographic’s documentary The Last Ice and is a member of the New York Times Bog Squad – a group of scientists, researchers and experts who answer readers’ questions about the role that bogs, fens and other peat-accumulating wetlands play in climate change and biodiversity.
During his presentation, Struzik will share his perspectives on wildfire, its impact on air and water quality as well as how communities can live with fires that are burning bigger, more often and are increasingly putting people in harm’s way.
This community event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Tickets for Distinguished Speaker events usually go fast.
For registration details, please go to: science.ok.ubc.ca/about/community-engagement/distinguished-speaker-series