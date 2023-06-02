BMW delivers modern day nostalgia

In 2013, the 90th anniversary of BMW Motorrad, the R nineT was introduced to the BMW lineup drawing nostalgic attention. Ten years later, the heritage style is still nostalgic but with subtle customs, the 2023 BMW R nineT (719 Classic billet pack) is the best vintage-looking, unique, modern-day scrambler on the market.
“The BMW R nineT is about as close as possible to a true scrambler motorcycle that you can get,” said Kelowna Powersports Sales Manager, Val Vezel.
If you are unfamiliar with a scrambler, think Steve McQueen (or google him), it is a road motorcycle full of torque that has such great tuning and handling you can head off road at any time without issue. Not to be confused with an enduro as enduro bikes are dirt bikes first, with on-road capability. Original scramblers are favourites in flat-track racing.
In 2023, the BMW R nineT offers three visual variations but my eyes were drawn to the red main frame, two-tone matte black, brushed aluminum tank, 719 graphics, handle bar mounted rear view mirrors and inverted front forks in gold only available in the 719 Classic billet pack.
Staying true to style, the throttle body and cylinder head cover have been redesigned to emphasize the heritage look. On the dash are circular analogue speedometer and tachometer with lower digital displays offering up a variety of information like ride mode and gear plus more.
Classic circular headlight with modern LEDs offering ample visual distance in low light. Heated grips, cruise control and single key ignition rounds out the cockpit.
The BMW R nineT comes with five riding modes; rain, road, ABS Pro, DBC and ASC, changeable by button on the throttle side of the bar. These modes will adjust gas intake and throttle response to address riding conditions.
Once in the saddle, 31.6” seat height seems low with feet planted on the ground. However, open throttle, feet onto the pegs and knee bend is 90 degrees, knees gripping the 17 L fuel tank perfectly. There is ample room between feet on the pegs and the twin-cylinder, four-stroke, boxer engine so as not to produce too much shin heat.
Engine is air/oil cooled, 1170 CC, producing 109 HP at 7,250 RPM capable of a max speed over 200 km/h.
Turn the key, push the starter and experience the signature shake of a boxer as it initially rolls over with an attitude growl from the dual muffler Akrapovic exhaust even with silencers. Authentic roadster sound and feel.
Upon opening throttle in Dyna (Dynamic) mode, instant low-mid range torque is prevalent. Even though the bike offers six speeds, I wasn’t getting out of second in city traffic. As the tach approached 5,000 RPM, the speedo was approaching well over posted limits, so third gear only came in to play as I left the city.
Out on the highway, in road mode, the handling of the bike became smoother, more tour-like, less rugged and changed gears closer to 7,000 RPM. A completely different experience.
Of interest, the BMW R nineT does not come with a windscreen. As such, I expected to have to hang on at highway speed and battle wind resistance with my body.
However, I was surprised not to feel the anticipated fatigue while riding upright. Curious about the aero-dynamics, I crouched low on the tank but didn’t have to go very far to feel the wind go right over.
I considered the ergonomics of the rider hand position on the bars, the hugging of the knees on the tank and the close placement of the foot-pegs to the frame, as a possible reason why. The tighter the rider, the less area to catch wind.
As for handling, effortless, nimble, agile. Absolutely beautiful handling in the twists.
Contributing to this experience are upside down front forks, the shorter wheelbase (57.6”) and the beefy tires (front 120/70 and rear 180/55). The tires on the 719 package are spoked but dual spokes connecting on either side of the rims.
Bringing this fantastic ride to a stop are Brembo brakes. The bike compression will slow you down somewhat but have confidence that Brembo has your back when a quick decision is necessary.
The BMW R nineT is a demo model at Kelowna Powersports. If you are looking at a vintage style motorcycle, I would encourage you to drop in and take it for a ride.
You won’t be disappointed.
MSRP for a base model begins at about $18,000. Then you begin customizing to suit your style.
Moto Baecker appears weekly on Thursday and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contact her at marissa@motobaecker.com