A 28-year-old Corvette driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
The incident took place on Springfield Road, near Burtch Road, about 3 a.m., Kelowna RCMP said.
Police arrived on scene to find the car extensively damaged.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police are not releasing a lot of details, but did say in a news release speed was believed to be a factor in the accident.
A dark-coloured vehicle passed by the scene a short time after the collision. Police would like the occupants to contact them at 250-762-3300.