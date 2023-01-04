The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change expects to begin the extrication of 31 drowned cows from the north end of Okanagan Lake in the next few days.
The herd, estimated to be worth more than $100,000, wandered onto thinning ice and fell through during the Christmas holidays.
"The ministry and the Okanagan Indian Band are working together to remove the cattle as quickly as possible," said a ministry spokesman late Tuesday.
Removal of the animals is expected to begin in the next few days. The ministry is currently determining the most suitable landfill for disposal. Ministry staff are also developing a water sampling plan.
"The ministry’s top priority is to ensure the water quality of the lake is not affected. The Regional District of North Okanagan is also responsible for water quality testing to ensure potable water supply meets drinking water guidelines," the spokesman said.
An environmental emergency response officer worked closely with the OIB and local authorities in the development of a response action plan. Responder safety is paramount, and the response actions are challenged by the site conditions including lake access, ice and cold water, the ministry said earlier.
The water quality in Okanagan Lake is tested twice a year as part of the ministry’s lake monitoring program. Additional water quality sampling will take place following the removal of the cattle.
The risk from scavenging wildlife is considered low as bears are currently in their dormancy period.