‘John’s Angels’ helping homeless after his death

The legacy of Kelowna homeless advocate John Thiessen lives on through a surprise grassroots community effort now known as John’s Angels.
Debra Thiessen, his wife of 36 years, coined that name after his untimely death from a heart attack on Dec. 2 at the age of 60.
“When I put the sad news that my husband John had passed on Facebook so everybody would know, I didn’t realize there was going to be such an outpouring of support,” she said in an interview on Monday.
“I knew I would have the support of friends and family. But as a community and the media, I had no idea, no idea that that was going to happen. I kind of feel like he was a celebrity and I didn’t know it.”
There were so many expressions of condolences that Debra and her 25-year-old son Parker spent two days on their phones, many of them from people who described his aid for the homeless as “unbelievable.”
“All these people that I didn’t know he knew. People were telling me ‘He fed my son, my son’s on the street,’ or ‘he’s helped me trying to locate my son,’” she said. Tears in her eyes? “Absolutely, absolutely.”
“One of the things I was worried about was who’s going to fill the void. I work full-time and I’m not one of those people to go out on the street and do what he was doing.”
The core group now has about 12 people co-ordinating through Facebook Messenger but many others participate, she said. No formal organization, just lots of kind people.
“I feel that they are ‘John’s angels’. Some never met John but we connected because they lost a loved one or are trying to save someone they love, a dad whose son is on the street. Or because they simply want to help. ‘You don’t need a reason to help people’ was one of John’s many sayings in Facebook posts.”
Some jumped in even before her husband died.
“Guys who are friends of my 27-year-old daughter, Katie, contacted her about two weeks before John passed and said: ‘We like what he is doing,” she said. “There’s a group of us that would like to do the same thing and maybe co-ordinate with him.’”
Many don’t know that on the evening of Dec. 1, John and other volunteers handed out jackets, blankets and food. He died the next day.
John was motivated to help the unhoused about three years ago when they were moved to Recreation Avenue, sometimes called “tent city.”
As a professional videographer, he brought awareness through his videos on Facebook and had more than 170 followers, said Debra.
“John struggled with his own health so much at times that he couldn’t really work but he could help from his bed, on his phone collecting donations and gathering helpers from the community. He believed you don’t need a reason to be kind,” she added.
“People often asked him what organization or church he was with and he would say ‘Kindness is my religion.’”
Not only did he suffer from heart disease but diabetes, chronic fatigue syndrome and long-haul COVID; he had a broken humerus and cataract surgery days before his death. He was a young man in an old man’s body, the doctor told John’s son.
Donations can be made under John Thiessen’s name at Gofundme.com. A private celebration of life will be held on Jan. 14 and a public celebration of life at Metro Community Church, 1265 Ellis St., at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.