The Kelowna Community Concert Association has announced its 2023-24 concert line-up, featuring everything from classical, jazz, tango, swing and blues music to a moving tribute to the power of remembrance, says a press release.
In an effort to bring these outstanding shows to a larger audience, the KCCA will present its next season at the spacious Evangel Church auditorium.
“Over the past half-century, we’ve had to disappoint far too many concert lovers, because our season passes always sold out so quickly,” said KCCA president Len McFarlane. “That’s why we’re delighted to be moving to a bigger venue, so more people than ever before will be able to enjoy our top-notch national and international programming.”
The new season will kick off on Sept. 16 with the renowned New York-based Lysander Piano Trio, which will thrill its audience with a varied and passionate program that traces a path through Classical and Romantic periods and into the 20th Century to include even living composers.
On Oct. 28, Michael Silverman and his ensemble of talented musicians will dazzle Kelowna with their dynamic and whimsical group, Bach to the Future. With great classical music pieces performed to jazz, African and Latin rhythms, this Bach really rocks!
On Nov. 18, the week after Remembrance Day, Juno-nominated The Fugitives will present Ridge, their singularly moving and innovative piece of storytelling set to complex musical harmonies.
Evolving from the songs of frontline soldiers in the trenches of World War I, Ridge is a poignant and memorable exploration of war and the sacrifices it demands.
The first concert of 2024 will be presented March 25 and will feature Toronto-based Payadora. This vibrant ensemble of some of Canada’s most respected chamber musicians delivers creative and captivating performances that draw from classical, jazz, Latin, and Eastern European folk music.
The final concert of the season, an energetic romp down Memory Lane, will be performed on April 20. Dock Side Drive, an eight-piece swing, blues, jazz and show band from B.C.’s West Coast, thrills audiences with favourites from the 1930s to the ‘60s.
As a non-profit organization run entirely by dedicated volunteers, the KCCA is able to offer this superb program at less than half the price of other typical concert tickets.
Season passes for the five-concert 2023-24 series are $120 per person. However, until May 31, the KCCA is offering a discounted early-bird price of $100. Season passes for children in Grade 12 or younger are $30, and the price for students in post-secondary institutions is $60. Season passes are available by contacting Deb Meldram at 250-765-3571.