The last laugh in the world of cycling vs. car

It was deja vu all over again: bike versus car. On Tuesday, the Journalist Sheriff was finishing features on Okanagan trails which made him late for the 11 a.m. cycle on the Okanagan Rail Trail. When his car stopped for a red light at Spall Road and Clement Avenue, 10 friends pedalled by as the Sheriff honked and waved.
Turn left onto Enterprise Way. Zoom down (at the speed limit, of course) keeping an eye out for cyclists on the nearby rail trail. Nothing.
Park at the north end of Enterprise. Rush getting the e-bike ready. Cross the wooden bridge to the rail trail. Nothing. Turbo speed to the airport. Catch up just before the Convair Cafe and a birthday party. Proof again that bikes beat cars in city traffic every time.
That losing experience took the Sheriff back more than a few years to an annual Bike to Work Week competition when media representatives split into two groups – some in cars and two of us on bikes – racing from Parkinson Recreation Centre to City Hall to see whether bikes or cars got there first.
Colin Basran (yes, that Colin Basran), then a reporter for CHBC-TV (now Global Okanagan), and the Sheriff were neck-in-neck until he cut across a downtown corner, blew past a stop sign and arrived first. OK, the Sheriff also blew past the stop sign but can claim: “He did it first, officer!”
That was before e-bike days. The Sheriff only rode his old mountain bike four-five times a year, if that. And Basran was 20 years younger (and still is).
OK, the Sheriff now has logged more than 12,000 kilometres on his Trek Powerfly 5 in four seasons. So there is something for the Turbo Sheriff to brag about. And he hasn’t seen Basran cycling since. Who had the last laugh? Haha.
Exploring old and new territory this week, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen checked out Kal Crystal Waters Trail (in the North Okanagan parallel to the Okanagan Rail Trail), then took a dozen friends there for a group ride. The Sheriff also checked out UBCO trails and Quail Ridge trails last weekend. Old Flume Trail was a little muddy but there was snow and ice at the Quail Ridge end, and Eagle View Trail had ice and snow. So wait a little longer to do the loop.
Group leader Jim also took us on a loop around Knox Mountain and up to the
summit, then a loop around to the Rutland Bench, taking advantage of Gibson Road with its great panoramic views of the city over to the high-speed descent on Hartman Road. Great ride.
————————
Friends of the South Slopes Society will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at the EECO Centre on Springfield Road in Kelowna. Happy Hour (coffee, juice and goodies) is 6-7 p.m. followed by the AGM at 7 p.m. There will be updates on the society’s many projects and the ‘Let’s Dream Big’ vision, and a presentation from the Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society retirees. If you are a current FOSS member, you should have received an AGM package and will be eligible to vote.
————————
Telemark Nordic Centre still has lots of great snow and amazing spring conditions, according to GM Mike Edwards.
“Sadly, though, we know that the XC ski and snowshoe season is coming to an end soon. We will have daily grooming on most ski trails until April 2. After that, we will groom a few more times, every 2-3 days, as conditions allow. The snowshoe trails remain fully snow-covered and will be good for while longer as well.”
However, conditions may vary, he warned. “The snow is generally thawing during the day and freezing in the evening. The best time to ski will be in the mornings when the snow is hard, fast and smooth. The snow will get softer and slower in the afternoon but skiing will still be good. In the evening when temperatures cool, the trails may be a little icy but still skiable for the experienced skier.”
Telemark will remain open 8 a.m. to
5 p.m. daily until April 2. After that, the day lodge will be closed for the season but some skiing will still be possible.
————————
It’s that time of year at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre too. “The days are getting longer and warmer, and we’re enjoying the day lodge deck in flip flops and T-shirts (almost),” says Kevin Dyck, marketing and communications manager.
“And, of course, we’re also conserving the fuel for the groomer. As such, the grooming and staffing schedule will be slightly altered. We will only be grooming single passes on all trails from now until closing on April 2. We will not be grooming March 27, 28 and 30. The rental shed will be closed March 27, 28 and 30. No staff will be on-site.”
At 1 p.m. on March 29, you can join GM Tricia Wilson, president Rick Watson and Weyerhaeuser manager Peter Forbes for a discussion of logging plans in the Nickel Plate area. Wilson and the board have been working hard with the cooperation of Weyerhaeuser to better prioritize the recreational values of the mountain. “Bring your questions for Forbes and the executive for a positive conversation about the future of the area,” said Dyck.
Nickel Plate will brush trails on April 15 with the help of volunteers. “In all likelihood, we’ll be able to crust ski to do this and that’s a tonne of fun unto itself,” said Dyck. “Bring pruning tools and email: info@nickelplatenordic.org if you’re
coming.”
————————
Sheila and Murray Fraser, co-owners of Pedego Oyama, have come up with a new idea to promote cyclist safety. Past, present and future Pedego purchasers can receive a free online course (usually US$35).
“We believe in trail etiquette and common sense riding rules here at Pedego Oyama and we also believe in giving back,” said Sheila Fraser. “The Cycling Savvy Basics course is just one small way we can help make a difference on our active transportation routes ensuring our riders are informed and educated to ride safely and responsibly while sharing our trails and roads with others.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
J.P. SQUIRE/Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
Gibson Road on the Rutland Bench in Kelowna has panoramic views of the city, and Dilworth Mountain and Mt. Boucherie in the far background. It also offers a scary, rapid descent of Hartman Road for the daring cyclist.