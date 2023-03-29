Blues artist making pitstop in Kelowna

Soulful blues artist Matt Andersen has hit the road for a cross-country springtime tour.
In his distinctive gravel ‘n grit voice, Andersen said “the bus is packed, the band is ready, and we’re all ready to roll.”
The New Brunswick native son is taking The Big Bottle of Joy tour to several cross-Canada cities, which includes a much anticipated stop off in Kelowna on April 2 at 8 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
He’s best known for his powerful and soul-filled words that are poured full-tilt into his songs and ballads. His latest album, that shares the same name as his eight-piece band, hit the shelves two weeks ago, and will be part of his repertoire on the tour which kicked off in Ontario, made its way to Winnipeg, then Calgary and Kelowna.
Andersen has a long list of awards and accolades to his name, but he said “after a while, another award isn’t what you’re looking for.”
“I’ve been performing for 20 years or so, I got my first guitar when I was 14,” he recalled. “It was a Christmas gift. And now it’s a living.
“It’s more about the music,” he added. “I watch people in the audience react to my songs. Musicians are like sponges. We soak up everything, and sometimes turn it into a song,” he said. “It’s having the people listen and react. I co-write with the band, with friends. We make observations, and different reactions make us interesting people.”
His songs, many heartfelt ballads, have created a strong fan base, one that is flourishing and has garnered much respect across North America and across Europe as well.
He’s been up against some of his best contemporaries as a Juno nominee for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year (Weightless); a CIMA Road Gold award and a Maple Blues award for male vocalist of the year and acoustic act of the year.
A prolific song writer, Andersen has also toured with the crème de la crème in the business, including Little Feat, Jonny Lang, Bo Diddley, Loverboy and Gregg Allman, to name a few.
He also did four tours with the crew of Vinyl Café, alongside the legendary Stuart McLean, now deceased.
On his way up the ladder, as an aspiring artist, Andersen tallied up his share of grinding hard work over the years, and can enjoy reaping the rewards of that illusive thing called “fame.”
“Some people are quick to rise, and just as quick to fall,” he said. “Guys like Chris Stapleton had years and years of hard work on the road, he’d been around before he got his ‘big break’. It takes hard work.
“It’s not like winning American Idol – there this week, but next weekend you don’t remember their name.”
His stage presence is mesmerizing, his ballads intense and the “gigs and crowds” are getting bigger as the bluesman keeps playing and recording.
Of the numerous songs he has written, co-written and performed, Andersen names Coal Miners Blues as a personal favorite.
“It’s my tribute to the working man, the man who’s just slogging it through.”
Tickets for the Kelowna concert can be purchased online.