Jazz quartet brings southern warmth on a cool, rainy night

Kelowna was given a little bit of southern warmth on a cool rainy night this week, with a performance by Don Vappie and Jazz Creole.
Featuring Don Vappie on a traditional four string banjo, the quartet brought the sounds of New Orleans to the Kelowna Community Concert Assoc-iation’s final presentation at the Kelowna Community Theatre, rounding out over five decades of KCCA support with a fun, relaxed energy and that indefineable melancholy that southern music can have, says a media release.
It seemed to take the audience a while to warm up to the sound, but Vappie had a laid back stage stage presence which won them over, after which the music held them.
KCCA audiences have always recognized and appreciated high quality musicianship, and this quartet really delivered.
Vappie himself is a legend, multi award-winning, and a brief conversation after the show revealed he regularly works with some of the true jazz royalty.
David Horniblow on clarinet was remarkable in his control and dynamic use, lovely to hear a clarinet played so well.
David Kelbie on rhythm guitar was amazing, playing the role so precisely, creating the foundation for the others and on bass, Tom Wheatly was a crowd pleaser, using techniques unique to such jazz and always getting a good response to his solos.
The banjo is an instrument which is admittedly not taken as seriously as some, not helped in part by media depictions of both music and some banjo players.
It’s origins go back to parts of Africa and Vappie does an excellent job of
presenting it as a lead instrument in its own right, worthy of respect.
More traditional songs such as Redwing and La Ville Jacmel gave the listener the expected sound of a banjo, but then others such as Abandon (a crowd favourite) displayed the more melodic capabilities. Some favourites, written by Vappie himself, showcased the harmonic complexity available.
Vappie is great with an audience, relaxed, perhaps more casual than we are used to, but inviting you into his world. It’s obvious he really loves this music, at times getting the audience to sing along in response which went surprisingly well.
There is a lot of history behind creole jazz, and Vappie has a way of showing respect for that while being able to incorporate newer elements into it, which is of course what jazz and creole are, a “gumbo” of a multitude of styles and voices.
The performance I saw definitely convinced me that I have to get down to New Orleans and experience more of it, at the source!
As mentioned earlier, this was the last KCCA concert in the current venue. Next season will be at the new location, which has room for more people, so there are memberships available.
Until May 31, the full season ticket is available for $100 after which it goes up to $120. Given the high calibre of the concerts brought in, it’s a remarkably good deal for five shows.
Call Deb Meldram at 250-765-3571 if interested.
With performers such as Don Vappie and Jazz Creole on the roster, I highly recommend a membership.
Don and his band are musicians of the highest level, excellent ambassadors for a style of music which is less familiar here in the valley, and a prime example of the quality and variety we get to see with the KCCA.
See you next season!