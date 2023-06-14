Celebrate Chamber Music Kelowna week

Opera Kelowna announces their full season launch with a variety of events that allows anyone who is curious or already a devout fan of this musical genre opportunity to attend.
Their website has all the information about upcoming events but I want to highlight a few that are happening this week.
Melody Courage, a Vancouver-based Soprano of Dene, Cree and Chipewyan descent, performs tomorrow night, June 15, at Cathedral Church of St. Michaels and All Angels in Kelowna, 608 Sutherland Ave.
This concert’s admission fee is a sliding scale of pay what you can – as little as $5 or as much as $100 +. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door or online through the website links.
On Friday, Ms Courage will be the featured artist at the Poplar Grove Winery music pairing dinner. This Poplar Grove event will include a 3-course meal designed by executive chef Stacy Johnson.
The concerts will contain a mix of opera and musical theatre, including favourites from Puccini, Liszt and Lloyd Webber, plus a few surprises. Tickets for this event are $175. Menus and purchase links can be found through operakelowna.com
The event begins at 5:30 at 425 Middle Bench Rd., North Penticton.
———
For a unique gift idea, Opera Kelowna have launched their Serenade of Song, which gives the public the opportunity to request a serenade for friends or loved ones! Submit your request through operakelowna.com/ contact
———
New York-Based Ulysses Quartet will be in Kelowna this week as part of the Chamber Music Kelowna series.
They are utilizing this internationally acclaimed and award-winning chamber ensemble comprised of Christina Bouey: violin, Rhiannon Banerdt: violin, Colin Brookes: viola, and Grace Ho: cello performs contemporary and classical compositions and the group’s name pays homage to Homer’s hero Odysseus and his 10-year voyage home.
The first event of the weekend is a benefit concert for the Metro Comm-unity, to assist in its work with homelessness and poverty in Kelowna.
The Quartet will perform a full-length concert featuring the music of Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s String Quartet in E-flat Major and Beet-hoven’s Quartet No. 9 in C Major, Op. 59, “Razumovsky,” No. 3.
The benefit concert will be held at the Metro Community Hub, 1265 Ellis St., on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 student, available from metrohub.ca/events
———
On Saturday, The Quartet will perform at West Kelowna winery Quails’ Gate, 3303 Boucherie Rd., for an evening of dinner and wine pairing prepared by executive chef Jennifer Dodd.
The evening begins with a wine reception at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $135 per person plus tax and gratuity, available from quailsgate.com/wine-club-events
———
To wrap up the weekend, the Ulysses Quartet will be at the Bright Jenny Coffee House, 984 Laurel Ave., in Kelowna. The musical programme begins at 3 p.m. and for this concert admission is by donation, in support of Chamber Music Kelowna.
———
The Venables Theatre in Oliver packs in some high-end talent inside this small town theatre but with a big reputation for being the wine capital of Canada.
If planning a trip or a tasting tour, make sure you visit the Venables Theatre’s website to take in a show at venablestheatre.ca
I am excited about the Lennon and McCartney: In Their Own Words happening on June 23.
This is a “rockumentary” celebrating the unique music of the most successful songwriting partnership in history.
The show features singer, actor Michael Sicoly and gold and platinum status award winning singer, songwriter, producer, engineer, multi-instrumentalist, Mick Dalla-Vee.
Michael and Mick were part of the much heralded Beatles touring show, ‘Revolver’ and have now paired up to present this new and unique show, telling the stories behind the songs along with performances of total authenticity with complete multi-media enhancement.
Tickets for the show can be purchased through links on the website or purchases can be made over the phone at 250-498-1626. Box office hours are Tuesday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Venables Theatre is located at, 6100 Gala St. in Oliver and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Check out youtu.be/PtAh2hun5AE
———
Tonight enjoy a free concert in the park with Kelowna City Concert Band beginning at 7 p.m. held at Guisachan Park, 1060 Cameron Ave., in Kelowna.
The band consists of more than sixty local musicians, led by director Robert Payne. I am positive you will be entertained with a variety of music to include pieces written specifically for bands and adaptations of film scores, with some Glenn Miller and Cole Porter thrown in for good measure.
It’s a wonderful feeling to listen to the layers of instruments wash over you. A truly must-experience feeling.
Bring your own lawn chair and picnic and friends and just enjoy this summer of song. For more information visit kelownacityband.com/
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com