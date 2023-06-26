Musician Haley Turner debuts new folk single

Can’t Find Her, Haley K. Turner’s new single feels more sinister than the organically crafted folk-pop songs on her debut album in from the dark, heard on CBC and radio across Canada.
Having grown up in Kelowna, the now Vancouver-based singer-songwriter infuses the visual aftermath of mass wildfires while posing a question about our carefully crafted lives; what happens when we abandon them on a whim?
Recorded at Monarch Studios with Juno nominated producer Tom Dobrzanski (Said the Whale, The Zolas), the alternative folk song exudes a cold undertone. Uplifted by an arrangement of pop strings, Can’t Find Her blends rhythmic guitar (Adrian Glynn) and drums (Flavio Cirillo) with blunt lyrics that expose the way our mundane differences distract us from experiencing joy in long term relationships, or rather, the repercussions of infidelity, says a media release.
Turner, an indie artist and mother with a flair for talking about hard things, rarely relies on smoke and mirrors to entice listeners into connecting with her music.
Turner’s spirited side shines through her moving songs, and in her delightful live performances where her ability to bring you to tears is softened by her sense of humour and self deprecation.