He tried Monday to oppose the first item on the agenda, a proposal to rezone part of a property at 5639 Upper Mission Ct. to permit an additional residential lot. The future intended use of the site has been for Parks and Open Space.
“We’re in a climate crisis and I’m all for preserving parkland,” Lovegrove said.
But a vote on the matter was called by Mayor Tom Dyas, also a rookie politician, before Lovegrove was able to make his objection known.
Lovegrove, and other members of the community, will get the chance to comment when the matter comes back before council at a public hearing on Nov. 29.