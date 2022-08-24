If I was mayor these civic issues would come first
Dear Editor:
There are several civic issues that come up frequently in conversations in Kelowna. I, and many other voters, would like to hear candidates in the Oct.15 election discuss these and other initiatives that are largely ignored by city council:
• Introduce wards for councillors, like almost every other city in Canada.
• Limit politicians to two terms. Less deadwood coasting on name recognition. City staff should supply the expertise; politicians should introduce and debate issues then vote to determine the outcomes.
• Link existing beach parks with lakeside walkways. These would double as flood buffer zones. Cost could be minimized by buying properties as they become available, then reselling the house and excess property after the section of path or boardwalk is built.
• Less destruction of large trees. Require developers to preserve large trees or plant large ones (instead of the very small ones that they do now) when building is complete.
• Follow the zoning rules in our new official community plan rather than largely ignoring it, as is done now.
• Add more drinking fountains and bottle-fill stations.
• Refurbish Parkinson Recreation Centre instead of demolishing it. Build additional rec centres in underserved neighbourhoods, which would enable patrons to walk or cycle to these facilities.
• Have the province move the HOV lanes on Highway 97 to the left lanes, like they are almost everywhere except Kelowna. Eliminate left turns at most intersections along 97; instead one would turn right, drive a short distance to a roundabout at the next intersection, then go back in the intended direction. Express and local buses would also use this much faster-flowing HOV lane. Bus stops would be built where the current left turn lanes and medians are located so they wouldn’t interfere with traffic flow. Years from now, if the population grows large enough, this land along the highway centre could be converted to a light rail line.
Al Janusas, Kelowna
A dancing PM is somehow a bad thing?
Dear Editor:
Having been an avid consumer of international news for as long as I can remember, my sometimes overloaded and news-hungry brain becomes confused about why certain stories or people are being so prominently and perpetually covered by global news media houses.
An example arose last week with headlines everywhere about pictures of an elected political leader happily dancing the night away while dressed in eye-catching attire. This may possibly have have a reasonable lead story had the leader been Nancy Pelosi, the octogenarian speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, provocatively shaking her bootie alongside septuagenarians President Joe Biden, Senator Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and a few others of their geriatric ilk in Washington, DC. However, the focus of this global news story was the attractive 36-year-old prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, simply enjoying a weekend night out with friends and family. Apparently, someone attending the private event decided to leak a short video recorded on a cellphone to Finnish media, and it went viral, as the saying goes.
The young politician was forced to defend her perfectly normal actions against unfounded accusations that her hip gyrations and movements suggested that she was on drugs. A couple of days later, she appeared before a ravenous horde of media to deny ever taking drugs and to notify that drug-test results were pending.
It’s never been a trait of mine to defend politicians, but to anyone with a few functioning brain cells it’s obvious that Marin should in future demand that those attending any private social event with her, must leave their cellphones in a secure place under lock and key.
It also shows that international media houses will go to any lengths to fill their 24/7 schedules and is an unwelcome reminder of the all-pervasive power of the cellphone if it is in the wrong hands, as is so often the case.
Back in 2018 in neighbouring Sweden, a 15-year-old schoolgirl in pigtails was photographed protesting climate change outside Stockholm’s Riksdag. The girl was cutting class and playing hooky to make her protest, thus foregoing an education that countless millions of teenagers around the world would crave.
The pictures soon went viral and the girl, Greta Thunberg, became an instant global celebrity, so willing to voice her opinion to all and sundry, whether they were willing to listen or not and given incredible platforms from which to do so.
That’s the awesome and awful power of viral videos in this somewhat crazy interconnected world that we all try to navigate. Some folks may love being the centre of all the attention and in a few cases may even be worthy of it, while others may simply just want to be with friends dancing the night away.
Bernie Smith, Parksville
City council’s Kelowna Springs vote is shameful
Dear Editor:
I am very disappointed in the City of Kelowna’s vote from Monday, to allow the Kelowna Springs golf course to be rezoned for industrial warehouses. Do they not see the value in green spaces?
Kelowna Springs golf course provides affordable golf to many people; A place where seniors can get out for some exercise. It’s a beautiful green oasis for many birds, with the wetland on one side and the many hawks and owls that nest in the trees within the golf course.
Shame on the mayor and the councillors who voted for this rezoning. It seems such a waste of a beautiful established green space, that many people love and enjoy. We need these important areas for recreation, not more concrete and pavement.
It reminds me of the song written in 1970 by Canadian singer song writer Joni Mitchell “Big Yellow Taxi” with the lyrics ‘Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone. They paved paradise put up a parking lot.’
Something to think about?
Karen Ferrier, Kelowna
Conservatives are cozying up to the convoyers
Dear Editor:
On June 22, 2022, four top organizers of the freedom convoy returned to Parliament Hill, guests of 23 Conservative Opposition members. Yes, the same convoy deemed a potential national security threat by Canada.
The freedom convoy’s mission stated on video Feb. 8, 2022 was “to meet with the governor general to enter into a coalition government with the Conservative Party, the suggestion being that the 2021 Canadian election had been “corrupt” and “stolen.” Does that sound familiar?
Their position has been quoted as suggesting that promotion of vaccines constitutes treason and mask mandates are responsible for mass shootings; their access to Parliament Hill and a room booked for them was facilitated by Conservative MP Dean Allison.
Following the convoy presentation of June 22, Saskatchewan MP Jeremy Patzer assured them they had allies in the Conservative Party, adding “You have support. You’ve had support all along.”
The freedom convoy’s occupation of Ottawa left behind 40 truck loads of garbage, cost the city of Ottawa over $30 million, as well as traumatizing the citizens, required extensive policing and the implementation of the Emergencies Act in order to disperse border blockades in four provinces.
The response of this Republican- wannabe, uncomfortably mirrors the scenario which took place on Capitol Hill.
There a tour was provided by Republican Governor of Georgia Barry Loudermilk, the day before a mob stormed the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. What has been described as a lengthy, coherent plot to overturn the U.S. election was initiated by Trump and his supporters.
The same groups fabricating conspiracy theories in the U.S. are inspiring rage, populism and delusion here in Canada, encouraged by a Conservative opposition so lacking in substance that they are willing to use any ploy in their desperation for power.
If it sounds like a broken record that’s because it is.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna