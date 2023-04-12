Sask. artist who receives American Idol approval coming to Okanagan

Hailing from Weyburn, Sask., rising country star Brayden King has spent most of his music career relentlessly touring across the wide-open Canadian Prairies.
Those countless live gigs accompanied by his brilliant musicianship have now earned King a resounding yes from all three American Idol celebrity judges: Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie, and Katy Perry. It’s an exceptional feat from this Canadian-grown talent.
Now based in Lethbridge, Alta, King’s music is often described as if Chris Stapleton, Nickelback, and Ed Sheeran had a baby. His new single “Livin’ The Dream” is out now across streaming platforms and Canadian radio, making him one to keep your eyes on and perhaps the latest force in country music.
The single saw King reach 53,000 followers on TikTok as well as impressive coverage from some of Canada’s premier outlets including CBC Radio, CTV Regina, SaskToday, and CJVR. It also earned him a slot at the Country Music Alberta Awards Fresh Faces Showcase this past weekend alongside Tommy Charles, Liz Christensen, Robert Adam, Berlyn, and Olivia Rose.
King comments on the song: “I think this song is unique because musically, it has a very anthemic, positive vibe. It’s an easy singalong, but once you take a deeper look into the lyrics, you find that there’s a darker theme and message there, almost self-deprecating. It’s an interesting one, that’s for sure. Thanks for taking the time to listen! Hope to see you out on the road soon.”
Next up for King is a series of tour dates across Western Canada. King will be in Penticton on
May 26 at Slackwater Brewing and in Kelowna at the OK Corral on May 27.