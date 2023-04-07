Vees into 2nd round as Vipers, Warriors battle on

Both the Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks have made it through to the second round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs.
Penticton clinched a four-game sweep on Wednesday night over the Trail Smoke Eaters, while Salmon Arm did the same against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
Salmon Arm is awaiting the winner of the Vernon-West Kelowna series, while Penticton gets the winner of the Cranbrook-Wenatchee series.
The Vees capped off the series with a 5-1 win in Trail.
Josh Nadeau and Owen Simpson each scored twice, while Dovar Tinling added a single and netminder Luca Di Pasquo put down a 26-save performance for the Vees.
Penticton has now won 19 consecutive games dating back to Feb. 10 and begins the second round at home on April 14. The Vees get the winner of the Cranbrook-Wenatchee series, which Wenatchee leads 3-1.
Salmon Arm punched its ticket to the second round with a 2-1 double-overtime victory Wednesday night in Prince George. The Silverbacks are awaiting the winner of the Vernon-West Kelowna series, which is deadlocked at 2-2.
In what had previously been a tight series, the Vipers exploded for a 7-0 win in Game 4 on Wednesday night.
Griffen Barr, Dylan Compton, Connor Welsh, Max Borovinskiy, Reagan Milburn, Lee Parks and Hank Cleaves all tallied for the Vipers, who got a 28-save performance from goaltender Ethan David. Cayden Hamming and Angelo Zol split the loss in the Warriors’ crease.
Game 5 goes Friday night in West Kelowna with a 7 p.m. puck drop at Royal LePage Place, while Game 6 goes Saturday night in Vernon with a 6 p.m. puck drop at Kal Tire Place.
Over in the Coastal Conference, the only team that’s punched its ticket to the second round is the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, who swept the Victoria Grizzlies in four games.
In the other series, the Powell River Kings are up 3-1 on Surrey and the Chilliwack Chiefs lead the Coquitlam Express 3-1, while the Nanaimo Clippers and Langley Rivermen are tied 2-2.
As a result of a 2021 falling out between the BCHL and Canadian Junior Hockey League, the BCHL’s playoff champion no longer moves on to compete against winners from junior A loops in other provinces.