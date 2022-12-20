Happiness & cheer, favourite time of year

“Christmas time is here, happiness and cheer, fun for all that children call their favorite time of year.” A lyrical quote from A Charlie Brown Christmas and a sentence that I have been waiting for weeks to finally say!
———
This evening from 7-9 p.m., It’s a Jazzy Christmas with Lyndsey Wong and Neville Bowman, who are performing at West Kelowna’s Shakers Lounge at Urban Distilleries, 402-1979 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna. This evening of Christmas carols will also feature Wongs caroling quartet The Mistletones, to include Mark Wells, Tayler Harrison and Jessie Rivest. Book your table by calling
778-478-0939 or just let it be a spur of the moment thing and walk in! There will be a cover charge of $5 added to your bill as an entertainment fee.
———
Caravan Farm Theatre in Vernon presents: The Wonderful – Winter Sleigh Ride Show until the end of December. This outdoor theatrical experience promises a fresh perspective on the classic tale, It’s A Wonderful Life. The brainchild behind the adaptation is playwright and slam poet Luke Reece who highlights race in rural Canada but in a music and magic filled redux, a one-hour journey on horse drawn sleighs that transport ticketholders over fields and forest from scene to scene, in a magical merging of winter wilderness.
For more information, please contact the box office: 1-866-546-8533 or boxoffice@caravanfarmtheatre.com. The Winter Sleigh Ride Show is performed outdoors, and you are advised to dress accordingly, bring blankets, hot shots, and anything to keep you warm. Prices are $70 for adults, $55 for 16 and under, and children under three are free, and do not need a ticket. The show starts in the Timber Barn, 4886 Salmon River Rd., Vernon, so a short walk will be necessary. Tickets can be purchased through: caravanfarmtheatre.com/ show/the-winter-sleigh-ride-show/
———
There are still a few more days to book your private photo session with Santa through OkanaganSanta.com at their 1111 Lawson Ave., Kelowna location (old Nesters store on the corner of Bernard Ave and Gordon Drive). A great memory with up to six people to pose with Santa and receive a 5x7 print and all the images emailed to you
following your session.
Sessions are $39.
———
Tomorrow night at Red Bird Brewing Inc, 1086 Richter St., Josh + Bex are hosting a Winter Jam session with special guest artists agreeing to perform 30 minutes mini sets of music then a free-for-all to sign up and sing. This evening promises to be relaxed and casual inviting family and friends alike, with first performance to begin at 7 p.m. with Michael Averill, followed by Rusty Someone, Gary Saturday, and then taper the evening off with a sing-song by the hosts themselves before the floor opens up and guests are welcome to perform.
Until Christmas Eve, those in Vernon, who have not yet got inspiration for gift giving should visit the ARTSOLUTELY – Artisan sale and fundraiser. There are 35 local Okanagan artisans with 10,000 items for sale. New, unique and handmade items arriving daily to make finding that perfect gifts while supporting local and hand made. Mon. to Fri. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mission Dance Company presents their annual Christmas show The Nutcracker, happening Dec. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. They are performing this captivating story inside the Mary Irwin Theatre at Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna.
MDC welcomes back internationally acclaimed guest artist, Kealan McLaughlin, bringing his dynamic athleticism and artistry to the stage alongside the impressive ingénues of ballet trained through MDC. Tickets can be purchased through rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/134802/
———
With the business of the commercial side of Christmas, one tends to lose focus on the source of why this holiday season is so prevalent. The story of the birth of Jesus and the first Christmas tends to get lost in the festive glitter of it all. Lifetime television channel is presenting Why The Nativity? at
7 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Dec. 24.
This program investigates the details through the people and events that surround the Christmas story.
Host, Dr. David Jeremiah, a celebrated author and preacher, will unveil the why’s of the specific
purpose of each person through ground-breaking discoveries inside this Christmas docudrama through links at ow.ly/rTMR50LTMmo.
This show is a great way to delve deeper into historic knowledge of this poignant event that we continue to celebrate yearly. I have already set my PVR to not miss it.
Christmas Eve tradition for me means going to church to unite my spirit with the reason this season exists. I personally attend Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr., for their candlelight service from 5 to 6 p.m., but there is a church open and welcoming you wherever you reside.
No matter what faith you choose to open your heart to, may you believe and be blessed in that devotion, and from my heart to yours, I wish you a very merry Christmas with a light heart and a spirit of joyfulness.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.