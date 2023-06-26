Potato salad – perfect for a summer party

Last weekend’s Father’s Day barbecue festivities inspired me to get creative in the kitchen with one of my usual potluck offerings.
Potato salad is always a great choice to bring to a summer party. It is a hearty side dish that is loved by all ages and best of all, making it the day ahead actually improves the flavour.
I am a big fan of the Whitewater cookbooks and the potato salad recipe is a go to for me. Cookbook author Shelley Adams’ recipe features baby whole potatoes mixed with 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, 1/8 cup grainy mustard, 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup fresh dill and it is delicious. I also love vinegary German potato salads with bacon, but it is usually served warm and that was not an option for this outdoor barbecue. Dill is a must for me in potato salad, and lots of it because tastes like summertime for me.
So, with these inspirations in mind and taking a cue from my egg salad recipe that includes chopped dill pickes, I decided to create a new potato salad recipe that stars dill pickles.
I like to use small potatoes for my potato salads and like to leave the skin on. It’s easier and adds texture and vitamins.
The skin on a potato adds a nice texture and flavor to the potato salad and it’s also the healthiest part. Go for the red skinned baby potatoes or the mixed bag – they hold up best for salad. As for the pickles, oh my, this was a fabulous addition and a total hit with the fam.
Dill has always been a highlight for me in potato salad and I was also channeling the vinegary flavours of German potato salad added through the pickle juice and the grainy mustard.
Pickle juice has been in the spotlight over the last couple of years with it being added to Caesar cocktails and flavouring potato chips.
I also learned a trick from my Granny years ago about saving the pickle juice to make any kind of quick pickles you would like. Cut matchstick carrots or sliced onions to the jar after your pickles have been consumed. Let them sit for a few days or as long as you can and voila! You will have delicious mild pickles. Pickled red onions are so delicious on top of tacos and salads. You can even try fruit like cherries.
Aunty Jenny’s Pickle Potato Salad
• 3 ½ pounds small potatoes, boiled and halved or quartered
• 1 cup mayonnaise (Hellman’s full fat)
• 1/3 cup grainy mustard
• 1 cup dill pickle, minced
• 4 tbsp. dill pickle juice
• 4 boiled eggs, chopped
• ¼ cup sweet onion, small diced
• ¼ cup chives, chopped
• ½ cup dill, chopped
• Sea salt and pepper
Boil potatoes in salted water for 12-15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain, cool slightly, chop into quarters or halves and add to a large bowl. Mix together with all ingredients, except the eggs, while warm. Add the eggs last and do a final mix. Taste and then season with salt and pepper. Garnish with sprigs of dill.
Wine Pairing:
2021 Tinhorn Creek Chardonnay
Tinhorn Creek Vineyards has long been an Oliver destination winery
making wine since 1993.
This must-visit estate winery has a beautiful tasting room and villas that are available to rent.
There is a concert venue and a vine laden Tuscan style restaurant on site that offers one of my favourite Okanagan patio dining experiences.
Check out their summer concert news – tickets are on sale now for Steven Page performing July 15.
This Chardonnay from Tinhorn Creek is aged in oak, concrete, and stainless steel prior to bottling. The nose has lots of spice notes with hints of apricots, lemons, honey and minerals.
On the palate you will find vanilla spice, tropical fruit and citrus.
This Chardonnay is full-bodied and textured.
