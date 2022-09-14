The last time the Crown changed hands, Kelowna was enveloped in emotions that veered between grief and excitement.
It’s hard to overstate the impact the death of King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952 had on what was then a small farming-focused town of about 10,000 people, judging by old issues of the Kelowna Courier newspaper.
His death was marked the next day by a front page that consisted solely of a giant picture of the king, His name was not even printed on the page, as if to state the obvious would somehow detract from the solemnity and significance of the day.
A special four-page front section was produced. The headline on page 2: ’THE KING IS DEAD . . .’ The headline on page 3: ‘. . . LONG LIVE THE QUEEN’
“Kings die, being mortal men, but Kingship does not die; indeed there is not a moment’s intermission in its throb of life or in its significance,” a Courier editorial began.
“The King is dead; long live the Queen! . . .it is a strange; a compulsory; almost relentless kind of immortality; grief and rejoicing, bereavement and congratulation, regrets and anticipations, inextricably mingled as perhaps in no other public or private relationship.
“There is here a symbol of something larger than a political institution - a parable of life itself; for, as all things pass, so all things continue. Matter changes but does not perish, and so with government, as we conceive it under the great Federation of Nations that comprise the British Empire.”
In that special section, there were actually more pictures of the new monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. She was shown as a baby, as a teenager, on her wedding day in 1947, and in several pictures with her children, Charles and Anne.
In a sign of how Royal parenting was conducted back then, the paper noted without comment that just days before the King died Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip had “said goodbye to their children before starting on a five month tour of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and other parts of the British Commonwealth”.
In the days that followed the death of King George VI, plans were quickly made in Kelowna for an official local Day of Mourning to be held on the same day as his funeral in London, Feb. 15, 1952.
The city council ordered all businesses to close. Classes for children in Grades 4 and up were cancelled.
On the morning of the King’s funeral, a solemn procession was held through city streets. It was led by the Legion pipe band and included war veterans, the RCMP, city councillors, the BC Dragoons, cadets, and civic groups ranging from the Board of trade to the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire to the Girl Guides.
Four thousand people - almost one of every two Kelowna residents at the time - packed into Memorial Arena at 2 p.m. for the one-hour service.
“Today in England, the late King George VI goes to his last resting place, and we, the people of Kelowna and district, meet to mourn with Canada and the rest of the Commonwealth, his sad passing,” Mayor J.J. Ladd said in his address to the big crowd.
A 50-voice choir sang hymns said to be favourites of the Royal Family, ministers said prayers and read from Scripture, and other speakers offered their praise for the King’s service - particularly his refusal to leave England during the Second World War for the safety of Canada.
Two minutes silence was observed, followed by Reveille.