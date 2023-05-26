Sniff, swirl and sip … olive oil at The Okanagan Table this weekend

In a valley where wine tasting is normal, The Okanagan Tables invites you to embrace the olive oil tasting experience
The Okanagan Table, a restaurant in Kelowna, is calling all food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to its Marina Colonna Olive Oil tastingevent. Lead by by olive oil guru and importer Anthony Bucci, the restaurant advises participants to prepare to embark on a sensory journey that will transport them to the sun-soaked groves of Italy.
You will have the opportunity to savour the unparalleled flavors of one of Italy’s most esteemed olive oil producers, organizers say in a media release.
Renowned for their dedication to traditional methods and uncompromising quality, Marina Colonna offers a range of extraordinary extra virgin olive oils that are a testament to the Italian culinary tradition, the release says.
While many of us are familiar with wine tastings, olive oil tasting is uncharted territory for the majority of valley residents.
But just like wine, olive oil has a variety of flavours and aromas. High-end organic extra virgin olive oil should taste like fresh herbs and fruit, with a range of profiles from delicate to complex. In contrast, low quality oil just tastes like oil, the release says.
Participants will be practicing the art of ‘streppagio’, the sniffing, slurping, air-sucking, mouth-coating process of olive oil tasting.
The Okanagan Table’s olive oil tasting event is open to the public, making it a great outing for food lovers, home cooks, aspiring chefs, and anyone looking to expand their gastronomic horizons.
Guests should leave with a newfound appreciation for extra virgin olive oil, armed with knowledge that will enhance their culinary adventures.
Join us on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Okanagan Table for this tasting experience.
All olive oils tasted will be available for purchasing.
Some of the tastings that will be available are:
Marina Colonna Peranzana
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The Peranzana variety was brought to the area from Provence in the 18th century by the Duke di Sangro. It has a fruity aroma of olive with grassy and floral notes, as well as hints of green tomato, herbs and freshly cut wheat. To the palate this oil is lightly fruited and balanced, bitter notes that blend with the slightly spicy aftertaste and delicate hints of almond and artichoke.
This oil is monovarietal meaning it is produced with a single variety or cultivar of olives.
Marina Colonna Tartufo (Truffle)
White truffle flavored dressing in extra virgin olive oil. Suited on risotto and wild mushroom dishes such as pasta with mushrooms, creamy soups, polenta dishes; on poached and fried eggs. Drizzle truffle oil over potatoes, beef carpaccio and red meat. Truffle oil is also used to flavour pizzas of all kind.
Marina Colonna Tulsi
Extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil, grown on the estate from seeds of Ligurian basil- traditionally the tastiest variety. The leaves are crushed with the estate’s olives, which yield an oil with a gentle herby flavour. Ideal for bruschetta, grilled zucchini and eggplant, on summer pasta with fresh cherry tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, on pasta with chickpeas and pesto, and pizza Margherita.
Marina Colonna Granverde
Extra virgin olive oil and essential oil of lemons. Suitable for fish, as a marinade for shellfish, raw and smoked fish as well as a dressing for cured and dried meats. It is also excellent as a dip, on steamed and stir-fried vegetables. Many assortments of pasta and rice dishes. It is recommended when baking cakes and biscuits.
About Marina Colonna
Marina Colonna Estate is a family-owned olive oil producer located in Molise, Italy. With a commitment to traditional production methods and an unwavering focus on quality, Marina Colonna Estate cultivates olive groves that yield exceptional extra virgin olive oils.
Their oils have garnered international recognition and are highly sought after by food enthusiasts and top chefs worldwide. A descendant of the Colonna noble family, Principessa Marina Colonna controls the production of oil from more than 20 varietals of olive trees on her 320-hectare estate at Boxco Pontini, which has been in her family for more than 200 years.
Visit our website marinacolonna.it
The Okanagan Table is located downtown Kelowna at 1571 Pandosy St.
The Okanagan Table offers a unique venue for hosting events, wine tastings, long table dinners, cooking classes, cocktail demonstrations, and holiday celebrations. With their small, curated kitchen market shop, they offer house-made soups, sauces, ready-to-heat-and-eat meals and high-quality culinary products for the home cook.