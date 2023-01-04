Lots of Looky Loos at 9th annual Polar Bear Dip

More than 1,000 people crowded Tugboat Bay in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park for the ninth annual Polar Bear Dip on New Year’s Day, but only 200 or so brave souls dared to enter the chilly waters of Okanagan Lake.
And even then, only briefly.
“It went awesome,” said Stuart Hamilton, fund-raising and events coordinator for the Community Recreational Initiatives Society. “We had a way better turnout than I could have expected. The beach was completely packed. So it went really well. It was really cool to see.”
According to website seatempera ture.info, the water temperature in Okanagan Lake for this time of year is consistently around 3C.
On Monday morning, Hamilton said the total raised was about $18,000 or $19,000, Hamilton said. “But we’ve got a big donor that’s going to try to help us reach our goal of $25,000. We’ll see how that pans out in the next couple of days.”
After three years of ‘virtual’ dips in chilly Okanagan Lake, Hamilton said it should once again be the biggest fundraiser of the year for the unique local non-profit organization that provides outdoor recreation programs and opportunities for Okanagan residents of all ages living with disabilities.
Last week, Hamilton thought he would be among those braving the elements but was warned that the event organizer has too many other responsibilities.
That prediction proved to be true. “I was too busy doing interviews and stuff. Next time for sure,” said Hamlton with a laugh.
Surprisingly, Hamilton has never done the Okanagan Polar Bear Dip, although he has done others elsewhere.”
“The first thing is your body kind of goes into shock. You kind of have to relax, take slow, deep breaths because your breathing becomes really shallow,” he said. “And then, your body kind of gets used to the cold after that first initial shock, the first few seconds there. It’s definitely a great way to start a brand new year.”
According to its website, the society’s 955 clients spent 2,128 hours in outside recreational activities in 2022. The funds raised by the society have been used to purchase an $8,000 Trailrider, adaptive hiking equipment, and a $4,000 tandem bicycle.
“At CRIS, we want to ensure every child, youth, adult and senior living with a disability of any kind has the opportunity to access outdoor recreation for the benefit of their physical, mental and social well-being. Whether it’s going for a hike up Knox Mountain, kayaking on Kalamalka Lake or cross-country skiing at Telemark, there’s no doubt we live in one of the best areas in the world for outdoor recreation. But these activities can be out of reach for some, which is where we come in,” the website states. “Using our unique adaptive equipment and team of trained support staff and volunteers, we can make these adventures accessible for people living with all kinds of disabilities.”
The last time the dip was held in the flesh was on Jan. 1, 2020, when both the air and water temperature was 6C, unusually warm conditions for New Year’s Day in Kelowna.