Get your bikes tuned up before spring

With only a few days left in January, the clock is ticking on the winter season. Time to get out now since it will be March in a little more than four weeks.
March is the transition month from winter conditions in the hills to spring skiing. And thoughts of getting the bikes out of storage for spring cycling. With that in mind, now is the right time for bike tuneups, before Okanagan shops get really busy. Why wait until March when the weather prompts everyone to get in line.
The final January class for masters social ski lessons at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is today with a second four-week session scheduled for February. January students can work on that improved form they learned and are now in better shape to do it, thanks to those two-hour lessons.
One final tip: John Davina taught his intermediate classic group the proper technique for double-poling and introduced the double-pole kick on Sunday.
Briefly, double-poling: Hands on either side of the face. Arms folded and tight to the body.
Poles vertical and parallel to your forearms. The arms unfold. Poles go to the rear. Hands end up next to the thighs as you do a half-stomach crunch and bend your legs. And the little finger of each hand controls the direction of the poles. (The power comes from the crunch and legs bending, he says.)
So many little details to remember. We practised that on Riverside Trail up and down, up and down. OK, some of us became a little tired and admitted cheating a bit when the club president wasn’t looking. The Sheriff played one of his little tricks and went slow until everyone was out of sight. Then, he could go at his own speed and enjoy an incredible sunny, blue skies day. Temperature -5 C and five cms of new snow. Many described it as the best day of the year.
“Fantastic conditions for classic and skate today,” promised the snow report. The parking lot was full, yet you only saw an occasional skier or lesson group on the trails.
————————
In other Okanagan outdoor news, Head Lamp Heros return to Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, says GM Troy Hudson.
“Head Lamp Heros is an opportunity to get outside and go for a fast evening ski with a race bib on. It is a social ski program where participants can mingle, do a short race and then get together afterwards for a bevy. The events really focus on getting people past those fears of going fast and is the perfect way to introduce yourself to competition in a low-risk and safe community environment. Evening races will take place on Feb. 15, 22 and March 8.”
Sovereign is also looking for volunteers to help with set-up, registration, timing and prizes. You can register as a volunteer at: sovereignlake.galaxydigital. com/need/index?dir=DESC&orderby=need_id
————————
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre is launching its annual fundraiser, this year for the ambitious project of upgrading the kitchen to commercial standards. The hope is improving services and generating more revenue with a modest food service at the day lodge.
“Everybody knows of the famous Fresh Trax Cafe at Whitewater Ski Resort. Well, if it can happen in Nelson, it can happen here! There are matching funds available through Cross Country B.C.,” says Kevin Dyck, marketing and communications manager.
Cross Country B.C. will award $100 to every club that raises $200 on its own; an additional $300 to every club that raises $800; and an additional $600 to every club that raises $2,000. And new this year, an additional $1,000 to every club that raises $4,000. Donations receive a tax receipt from Nordiq Canada.
————————
Today is the inaugural Founder’s Potluck Lunch at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.
“Come up in the morning for a lovely ski or snowshoe, and enjoy lunch in the cozy lodge and your beverage of choice basking in the sun on the deck. The intent is to honour all those who have contributed so much to the founding and ongoing development of Nickel Plate Cross Country Ski Club,” said Kevin Dyck, marketing and communications manager.
The lunch begins at 1 p.m.
————————
The consignment store at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre has been a hit! “Many thanks to all of those who have contributed their used Nordic gear and apparel. You’ve helped the club with a new revenue stream and helped your fellow members with new-to-them equipment,” said Kevin Dyck, marketing and communications manager.
The store is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Nickel Plate is looking for volunteers to staff if. If you can help, email or stop by the office.
If you have Nordic equipment or clothing to sell or donate, email: info@nickelplatenordic.org
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net