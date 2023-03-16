CedarCreek Winery releases its estates rosé

CedarCreek Estate Winery will celebrate the release of its 2022 Estate Rosé with a winemaker-led tasting event on March 31.
A lesson in the science behind the winemaking process from viticulturist Kurt Simcic and winemaker Taylor Whelan will be followed by the art of food
pairings under the guidance of chef Neil Taylor. The event will cap off in the tasting room, where guests will be invited to sip the new release with Guest Experience Manager Brynne Dickson.
“I think rosé is a wine style that deserves to be taken seriously. That being said, to me, Rosé is a springtime wine and the flavour profile should reflect the energy and life that comes with a new growing season,” said Whelan in a news release.
As part of the Estate collection, the rosé is farmed entirely from the estate vineyards.
The tasting event will take place from 1-6 p.m. with various time slots available. Tickets are available for $15 at cedarcreek.bc.ca/tastings-experiences/
Five dollars from every ticket will be donated to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.